Artpark to Present Performance by Sō Percussion

Artpark has announced a performance by Sō Percussion as part of the 2021 New Music in the Park series on June 13, 2021 at 4pm. Not just a world-renowned ensemble, but an institution, Sō Percussion is a percussion-based music organization that creates and presents new collaborative works to adventurous and curious audiences and educational initiatives to engaged students, while providing meaningful service to its communities, in order to exemplify the power of music to unite people and forge deep social bonds. Tickets for the event are $12 and are available at artpark.net/events/so-percussion.

Sō Percussion has redefined the scope and role of the modern percussion ensemble, placing it at the leading edge of 21st-century music. Sō's repertoire ranges from 20th century works by John Cage, Steve Reich, and Iannis Xenakis, et al, to commissioning and advocating works by contemporary composers such as David Lang, Julia Wolfe, Steven Mackey, and Caroline Shaw, to distinctively modern collaborations with artists who work outside the classical concert hall, including Shara Nova, choreographer Susan Marshall, The National, Bryce Dessner, and many others. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test are not required for this event. Patrons will just be required to maintain social distance and wear a mask if they are not fully vaccinated.

The Artpark summer season runs May 15 - September 15, 2021, and also includes:

