Armin van Buuren to Present Special Two-Night Show 'This is Me' in Amsterdam

Armin van Buuren is set to deliver a very special new live experience, 'This Is Me', his most personal and intimate show yet, at the iconic Ziggo Dome venue in his 'hometown' Amsterdam on Ascension Day, Thursday 21 May and Friday 22 May 2020.

The milestone show will take fans on a journey through the peaks of Armin van Buuren's monumental career. For the very first time, all aspects of his professional life will be celebrated during two momentous once-in-a-lifetime shows, uniquely exclusive to the intimate and iconic setting of Amsterdam's famous venue, the Ziggo Dome.

Fresh from the release of his new studio album, Balance - a reflection of his many years as a producer - 'This Is Me' will bring all sides of Armin van Buuren together into a unique one-time only event. Amalgamating mainstage performances, nearly 20 years of A State of Trance, Armin Only, Radio Hits and more, Armin van Buuren will take his fans on a musical journey across every corner of his incredible professional career.

"Every song I make teaches me something new," added the Dutch juggernaut. "Informed by years of experience as a producer, it's an honest story of venturing into known and unknown territories, finding the balance in between."



"At this point, it's time to tell you my whole story. All of it: all of those different things that made me learn and grow as a person. This is what I want to create, and there's no one I'd rather share my story with than all of you. I'm Armin van Buuren, and This Is Me!"

Produced by global dance event giant ALDA, 'This Is Me' is sure to prove one of 2020's most unmissable events on the dance music calendar, with ticket sales starting 23 November at 12:00 CET via this official ticket shop link.

Armin van Buuren is one of the largest international DJs and producers in the field of electronic music. He has been named the world's no.1 DJ five times and has received various prestigious prizes and awards throughout his career. In 2017 he sold out the Johan Cruijff ArenA twice with The Best of Armin Only. He has also performed more than 100 Armin Only shows across five continents and 68 countries. Last October, he launched his new album 'Balance'. On 15 February 2020, a new edition of A State of Trance is also planned in Utrecht, based on his weekly radio show that is broadcast in more than 84 countries and with more than 40 million listeners a week.



ALDA is a global producer, concept developer, and promoter of electronic music and DJ concepts. The company organizes events like Armin Only, A State of Trance, Electronic Family, AMF, We Are Connected, New Horizons, A Day At The Park, and The Flying Dutch. At ADE 2018, ALDA joined forces with Insomniac. Together the two premier production companies will expand the dance music scene to a broader international audience.





