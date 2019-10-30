Aries Releases New Single

Today, enigmatic rapper/songwriter/musician Aries releases his latest track I Can F*** With That, which has already received the most media attention of all of his releases thus far.

Listen below!

I Can F*** With That is the product of an international collaboration between Los Angeles- based recording artist , Aries and Canada-based producer, Danny E.B. Upon connecting in Los Angeles this past summer, Aries and Danny E.B combined different tastes from their respective Hometown sounds, coming together to produce a new, invigorating and alluring vibe.

Swaying with musicality, I Can F*** With That is a sing-songy Indie track that emulates the sexy emotions associated with the reconciliation of finding love. Few of Aries early tracks were met with such a warm reception and due to this, it successfully fulfills the role of a masterful introduction to his works.





