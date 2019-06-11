Ariana Grande Adds Additional London Dates to Sweetener World Tour Due to Overwhelming Demand

Following a triumphant performance at Coachella and becoming the first female artist in history to simultaneously hold the No.1 spot on the Official Albums Chart and Top 2 singles on the Official Singles Chart in the UK, Ariana Grande today announces, due to overwhelming demand, additional shows have been added in London for the U.K. leg of The Sweetener World Tour. Tickets go on sale on Friday 14 June at 10am.



Produced by Live Nation, The Sweetener World Tour continues to make waves across North America through to through June, before heading across the Atlantic beginning in London on August 17, culminating in London on October 16.



Ariana has also broken the UK record for most album streams ever by a female artist in one week with "thank u, next" surpassing her own record set by "Sweetener" in August 2018. 2019 saw Ariana become the first female artist in history to replace herself at No.1 on the Official Singles Chart with 'break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored' (watch video) debuting at No.1 and '7 Rings' (watch video) moving to the No. 2 spot.



Grande joins Elvis Presley, John Lennon and Justin Bieber as the only artists to ever score three No.1 singles in under 100 days.



Ariana Grande's The Sweetener World Tour will be joined by special guest Ella Mai.



U.K. Sweetener World Tour dates (New Dates Added*):



August 17 - London, UK - The O2 Arena

August 19 - London, UK - The O2 Arena

August 20 - London, UK - The O2 Arena

September 14 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Arena

September 15 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Arena

September 17 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro

September 19 - Sheffield, UK - FlyDSA Arena

October 15 - London, UK - The O2 Arena*

October 16 - London, UK - The O2 Arena*





With her powerful vocals and astonishing range, Ariana Grande has emerged as one of the most magnetic and massively successful performers in pop music today. At age 25 she's delivered three platinum-selling albums and surpassed 18 billion streams, in addition to nabbing four Grammy Award nominations and landing eight hits in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With 2016's critically acclaimed Dangerous Woman, Grande both boldly defies expectation and reveals the full force of her voice (recently hailed as an "extraordinary, versatile, limitless instrument" upon Grande's appearance on Time's "100 Most Influential People" list).



Since making her full-length debut with 2013's Yours Truly (featuring the game-changing, triple-platinum smash "The Way"), Grande has brought her striking vocal presence to a genre-blurring breed of pop, taking on R&B, soul, and electronic music with equal nuance and assurance. Arriving in 2014, her sophomore effort, My Everything, garnered a Grammy Award nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album and spawned the 6x-platinum hits "Problem" and "Bang Bang" (a Grammy nominee for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance). Grande embraced a more uncompromising vision than ever before in the making of Dangerous Woman. With People noting that the album "celebrates feminine might," Entertainment Weekly praised Grande for "having something meaningful to say with that jaw-dropping voice - one of the most exquisite in pop today." Grande wrapped up her widely lauded Dangerous Woman Tour in support of the album last year, performing 85 arena shows worldwide.



Through the years, the longtime actress and former Broadway star has proven the scope of her talent by appearing on Scream Queens and Hairspray Live! and showcased her comedic chops by hosting Saturday Night Live. With her social media following now surging past 200 million, Grande has also earned numerous accolades from the MTV Video Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and American Music Awards (including the highly coveted Artist of the Year prize).

Ariana's recent single "No Tears Left To Cry" debuted at #1 on iTunes in 88 countries worldwide and began the next era for her upcoming fourth full length studio album Sweetener. With the release of "Not Tears Left To Cry" she became the first artist in music history to see the lead single from her first four albums debut on the Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100. This year she has graced the prestigious magazine covers of TIME's Next Generation Leaders, FADER, and British Vogue. The highly anticipated album, Sweetener, was released in August 2018 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart.





