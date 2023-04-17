Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aria Charting Australian Duo The Long And Short Of It Release "How Big Is It?"

The single is about the invaluable love that someone can offer when it comes to knowing how big their heart is.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Award-winning Melbourne country duo, The Long and Short of It, release their new single, "How Big Is It?" The incredibly catchy chorus has everyone singing along to the whimsical country lyrics, with Patsy Toop on lead vocals for the first time.

The single coming from the pair of heartfelt traditional and contemporary country music artists is about the invaluable love that someone can offer when it comes to knowing how big their heart is.

'How Big...How Big is Your heart. Big enough to wrap me up with all the love I need, How Big...How Big is your heart. Open up, just enough, honey let me see. Is It big enough for me.' Among the members of the duo are David Baird and Patsy Toop, whose musicality is often pensive, but "How Big Is It?" goes on to give descriptions of how a person finds themselves not settling for less than they deserve.

This is the first single release where Patsy takes the lead vocals and showcases her forceful vocal delivery with an upbeat tempo. "I just love clever lyrics, and this song does not disappoint. I recorded this song awhile back and sat on it, but now it's time to boldly release a highly energetic and fun song straight from the heart, says Patsy."

Written by Nashville-based songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Chip Martin, "How Big Is It?" portrays a fun and soon-to-be-fan favorite message of realizing what truly matters when it comes to being wrapped in all the love.

"How Big Is It?" has elements of acting on feelings, as music gives us the benefit of being able to convey certain messages that come from emotional ecstasy. Patsy adds, "I hope you enjoy unraveling the words of these lyrics with a smile on your dial."

This new single continues to present new capabilities after releasing their The Long and Short of It released their album Midnight Choir, which climbed to #1 on the ARIA Australian Country Albums Chart as well as #3 on the ARIA Country Albums Chart and #6 on the ARIA Australian Albums Chart.

STREAM HERE



Ed Sheeran to Release New Single Boat on Friday Photo
Ed Sheeran to Release New Single 'Boat' on Friday
Global superstar Ed Sheeran will release his new single 'Boat' on Friday, April 21, alongside a new music video. Last month, Sheeran returned with his new song 'Eyes Closed' - the lead single off of his forthcoming album ' - ' (pronounced Subtract) - alongside its official video. Watch the video trailer for the new single now!
ESPN Descends Upon Kansas City to Present the 2023 NFL Draft Photo
ESPN Descends Upon Kansas City to Present the 2023 NFL Draft
ESPN’s longstanding tradition of presenting the NFL Draft, dating back to 1980, continues as The Walt Disney Company will present the 2023 NFL offseason’s signature event from Kansas City across ESPN, ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and ESPN’s social media platforms over the course of the Draft’s three days (April 27-29).
Baaba Maal Named United Nations Goodwill Ambassador Photo
Baaba Maal Named United Nations Goodwill Ambassador
Seeing no difference between reaching people as a musician and as a humanitarian, between being the voice of Wakanda in Marvel’s Black Panther films and advocating urgent and constructive environmental action, his new role will expand on work he has been doing as a Land Ambassador with the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.
Arrows In Action Announce Their Built To Last Headlining Tour Photo
Arrows In Action Announce Their 'Built To Last' Headlining Tour
Featuring special guests, Honey Revenge and Finish Ticket, the tour is set to kick off on July 5th at the Lone Star Room in Dallas, TX. The band will visit multiple cities across North America including stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto and New York before wrapping up in Nashville at the Eastside Bowl on August 11th.

