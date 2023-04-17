Aria Charting Australian Duo The Long And Short Of It Release

Award-winning Melbourne country duo, The Long and Short of It, release their new single, "How Big Is It?" The incredibly catchy chorus has everyone singing along to the whimsical country lyrics, with Patsy Toop on lead vocals for the first time.

The single coming from the pair of heartfelt traditional and contemporary country music artists is about the invaluable love that someone can offer when it comes to knowing how big their heart is.

'How Big...How Big is Your heart. Big enough to wrap me up with all the love I need, How Big...How Big is your heart. Open up, just enough, honey let me see. Is It big enough for me.' Among the members of the duo are David Baird and Patsy Toop, whose musicality is often pensive, but "How Big Is It?" goes on to give descriptions of how a person finds themselves not settling for less than they deserve.

This is the first single release where Patsy takes the lead vocals and showcases her forceful vocal delivery with an upbeat tempo. "I just love clever lyrics, and this song does not disappoint. I recorded this song awhile back and sat on it, but now it's time to boldly release a highly energetic and fun song straight from the heart, says Patsy."

Written by Nashville-based songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Chip Martin, "How Big Is It?" portrays a fun and soon-to-be-fan favorite message of realizing what truly matters when it comes to being wrapped in all the love.

"How Big Is It?" has elements of acting on feelings, as music gives us the benefit of being able to convey certain messages that come from emotional ecstasy. Patsy adds, "I hope you enjoy unraveling the words of these lyrics with a smile on your dial."

This new single continues to present new capabilities after releasing their The Long and Short of It released their album Midnight Choir, which climbed to #1 on the ARIA Australian Country Albums Chart as well as #3 on the ARIA Country Albums Chart and #6 on the ARIA Australian Albums Chart.

