Architects Announce 2021 North American Tour Dates

England-based post-metalcore quintet Architects have just announced a 2021 North America headline tour. The band will tour in support of their recently released ninth studio record For Those That Wish To Exist. The tour is set to kick off in Los Angeles on November 2 and will feature a festival play at Welcome to Rockville in Jacksonville. General on-sale for the headlining run begins Friday, June 11 at 10am local time. For more information, visit https://www.architectsofficial.com/.

For Those That Wish To Exist finds Architects tackling the biggest questions facing the future of our planet with their grandest, most expansive sonic offering yet building upon the band's hallmark post-metalcore sound by layering a burgeoning influence of electronics and orchestral strings, horns and choirs. The result is a rich tapestry that transcends the limitations of genre and rewards exploration and immersion in its journey. The record's 15-tracks hang in a limbo between energizing positivity that it is not too late to correct our collective course and paralyzing negativity of defeatism; where hope and despondency are bed-fellows triggered daily by the simple act of existence. A reflection of the human condition, For Those That Wish To Exist calls for all of us to rise to challenge established models and strive for a collective betterment.

The album debuted #1 on the Digital Album Chart, #6 on the Current Rock Album chart, and #80 on the Billboard 200. The singles "Meteor," "Dead Butterflies," "Black Lungs," and colossal single "Animals" have amassed 58M+ streams and 18M+ YouTube views. Additionally, "Animals" charted Top 5 at rock radio.

ICYMI - The band recently released an orchestral performance of "Dying Is Absolutely Safe" live from Middle Farm Studios featuring members of the Parallax Orchestra. Check out the performance video, here

ARCHITECTS TOUR DATES

11/2 Los Angeles, CA The Novo

11/3 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

11/5 Dallas, TX Granada Theatre

11/6 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre

11/8 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

11/10 Atlanta, GA Heaven

11/11 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville*

11/13 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

11/14 Norfolk, VA The Norva

11/16 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

11/17 Washington, DC The Fillmore

11/19 Boston, MA House of Blues

11/20 New York, NY Terminal 5

11/23 Montreal, QC Olympia

11/25 Toronto, ON Rebel

11/26 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/27 Cleveland, OH Agora Ballroom

11/28 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

11/30 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe

12/1 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

12/2 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

Architects is vocalist Sam Carter, drummer Dan Searle, bassist Ali Dean and guitarists Josh Middleton and Adam Christianson.