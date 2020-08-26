Apple Music Relaunches Kids and Family Space with Dozens of New, Highly Curated Playlists

The new look includes all-new artwork.

Apple Music is relaunching its popular Kids and Family space with dozens of new, highly curated playlists and a vibrant fresh look and feel that includes all new artwork. Beginning today, enjoy the new Fun! series of playlists including Kids Fit Fun!, Playdate Fun!, ABC Fun! and many more that are jam packed with songs ranging from educational to motivational and everything in between to keep kids singing, dancing and learning for hours. Apple Music Kids and Family is also premiering new playlists aimed at fueling those young and wild imaginations like the new Pow! playlist full of Super hero songs for the little superhero, or Princess Power full of princess songs with messages of empowerment from strong female characters. Theres also Yeehaw, full of kid friendly country jams for the cowboy and cowgirl fans and Ahoy Matey for swashbuckling pirate lovers and so much more available now at apple.co/kidsandfamily

The Apple Music Kids and Family space offers playlists and videos for almost every occasion from bathtime to dinner time to dance time and more. Fortunately, the spectrum of children's music has grown so much that parents and kids can now peacefully coexist and even bond over their shared favorite songs. Once upon a time, children's music was restricted to lullabies and play-songs that were passed down from generation to generation-or sometimes recited by a cheerful purple dinosaur. These days, the choices are endless. Children's music has undergone a dramatic shift. Now it's just great music the entire family loves. Kids and Family is one of the fastest growing genres on Apple Music, and has become an increasingly crucial tool for parents during this pandemic. Our team of music experts are updating our playlists daily and in real-time as new music comes out that we know kids (and parents) will love!

As the pandemic lingers on we've seen a significant increase in time spent listening to Kids and Family content on Apple Music, with an increase of over 105% percent in just in the last 4 weeks alone. Most notably, popular playlists like Family Dance Party and Kids Dance Party, Family Pop and Para Los Ninos have seen dramatic increases as families looked for ways to stay active and entertained and our Kids Road Trip playlist has been a go-to for families hitting the road for socially distanced vacations this summer.

You can stream Apple Music seamlessly on your iPhone, CarPlay, Apple Watch, iPad, iPod Mac, and Apple TV as well as on the web at music.apple.com. Apple Music is also available on Android and Amazon Echo. Additionally, with an Apple Music family subscription up to six people can enjoy unlimited access to Apple Music on their devices. And each family member gets their own personal music library, and music recommendations based on what they love to listen to. Learn more about Apple Music's family plan HERE.

