Apple Music Launches 'New Music Daily'

Every day deserves a new song to go with it. Today, Apple Music launched New Music Daily, the company's first premiere global editorial playlist to be updated with brand new music every single day. New Music Daily will feature more than 60 tracks that speak to Apple Music's editorial point of view on the best new music from around the world delivered... you guessed it! Daily. Consider it your carefully curated, hand-picked library filled with brand-new, fresh tracks from the best artists across every genre of music, from pop to rap to reggaeton and much more.

Additionally Apple Music editors will choose one song each day to feature in the top spot on the playlist and the selected artist will be featured as the New Music Daily playlist cover star for the day. New Music Daily launches today with brand new music from cover star Taylor Swift as well as newly released tracks from Tainy (featuring Ozuna and Anuel AA), Missy Elliott, Jax Jones and 5 Seconds of Summer just to name a few. Check it out HERE.

The cadence of music delivery has changed and now with streaming, artists can drop new tracks for fans whenever they feel like it - and they do! Which means we are always hard at work programming all of our playlists with new music, and the New Music Daily playlist provides the ultimate opportunity for fans to discover new music in real time.





