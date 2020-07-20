Apashe Reveals 'Renaissance Live' With League of Legends, Special Guests

Back in May, Apashe and 4 very special guests took their talents to the extremely popular and ever-growing online League of Legends gaming community, for their Mid-Season Streamathon series for an exclusive livestream event. Riot Games, the team behind League's magic, raised funds from the multi-day broadcast for COVID-19 relief. Fans can now stream the set in full via Apashe's YouTube channel linked below.

Featuring a bevy of stunning live performances, the 15-minute journey through John De Buck's 13-track full-length LP was filmed in a warehouse in Montreal by longtime collaborator Adrian Villagomez. With a full lighting rig and visuals to match, the stream opens with 'Lord & Master' paired with live violin (Amélie of Quatuor Esca), transitioning into 'Rain' with a stunning vocal performance from KROY. Weaving through 'Dead', viewers are greeted by MTL based Wasiu for 'Legend', and a taste of 'Insane', before diving into the Geoffroy featured 'Distance'. Closing with a snippet of 'Bad News' and album highlight, 'Good News', Apashe ends the stream with fan favorites 'Dies Irae' and 'Majesty', once again with Wasiu.



'Renaissance' has been a career-defining record for Apashe, with streams approaching 15,000,000 across platforms, not to mention a list of highly impressive syncs, ranging from Apple TV to EA Sports. With an array of album remixes expected later this year, fans can stay up to date with everything Apashe via his socials!

