Anton Yaz Drops Infectious New Single 'For You'

Anton Yaz, a rising name in the dance music scene, released his debut Minimal, Acid, Tech House track titled "For You" on October 4th, 2024. Known for his distinctive sound, Anton continues to push the boundaries of dance music with this latest offering.

"For You" is a groovy, dance floor ready track that captures the essence of House while incorporating unique acid elements, lush atmospheric pads and a meticulously crafted drum pattern complemented by soulful vocals that add depth and emotion to the mix. This combination of elements creates a track that is both energetic and emotive, designed to resonate with listeners and keep them moving.

