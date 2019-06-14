Another Sky Releases 'Life Was Coming In Through The Blinds' EP

Today UK band Another Sky release their Life Was Coming In Through The Blinds EP on Missing Piece Records / Fiction. After releasing their debut EP Forget Yourself just over a year ago, the band earned raves and the momentum propelled them to a spot on Later With Jools Holland.

Praise then came from Paste, The FADER, and NPR Music, who named the band one of their Favorite Discoveries of SXSW 2019, some of the Top Music of May 2019, and featured them on the All Songs Considered podcast.

Life Was Coming In Through The Blinds was put together over the space of 12 months - each song was approached individually, with the title track pieced together over the course of a few months across each band member's bedrooms, bouncing ideas backwards and forwards, resulting in a waterfall of lush interlocking sounds, whilst others were created and performed live in one room. There was no firm rule, and strong focus on the writing of the song, rather than just the final production, the band has created a vastly influenced, immediate and beautiful project.

The four-track release focuses on resilience and celebration in the darkest of times, loosely inspired by The Wisdom Of No Escape, by Pema Chodron. The EP argues for those moments of joy and triumph in our day to day lives.

In just over 18 months, Another Sky have already staked their claim in a lane of their own, with a sound that demands to be heard.

A Winter US tour is to come.

Tracklisting:

1. The Cracks

2. Apple Tree

3. Life Was Coming In Through The Blinds

4. I Don't Hate You





