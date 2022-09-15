Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Annie Keating Returns With 'Lovesick Blues' Single

Keating's new EP will be released on October 15.

Sep. 15, 2022  

NYC alt/country sensation - ANNIE KEATING - is back with the brand new single: "Lovesick Blues".

Arriving on the eve of a slew of live dates across the UK and Ireland this Autumn, the new track is plucked from an upcoming eight-track new collection, the 'Twenty 22 Tour EP', which will be exclusively available at these shows.

Casting a sultry Brooklynite shadow over a swampy honky-tonk jam, "Lovesick Blues" would be as at home in the ember-like aura of a Mississippi roadhouse or the neon glow of a backstreet city bar. Toying with the old to create something new, the single finds Annie tipping her hat to the time-tested formulas of master bluesmen like John Lee Hooker & the Groundhogs or Howlin Wolf, while peppering-in a contemporary character all her own.

Written at her home studio in Brooklyn, NYC during a particularly lonesome chapter of her life; it would be the introduction of a classic British blues artist by her producer Teddy Kumpel, that would strike a chord with her mood and provide the gateway drug for unlocking "Lovesick Blues". As Annie explains:

"I was feeling lovesick and knew I had to lean into capturing that through a blues song... My producer Teddy Kumpel turned me on to John Lee Hooker & the Groundhogs, absolutely brilliant, timeless roots blues and one of the first 3 piece British Blues bands. I was told he couldn't read or write but memorised thousands of songs. He had fierce riffs and grit and I wanted that sound for this sound - like provocative, playful and fierce at the same time - so that's what I was going for on this tune."

Pushing herself to "avoid the low hanging fruit, easy rhymes" that have become tropes of traditional blues numbers, the lyrics here are as playfully esoteric as the curveball country arrangements that adorn it. With wry, rhythmic couplets like "Write a song / and make beef stew, I'm still up at midnight / missing you...", Annie makes clear that the best way to get over the blues is with a healthy dose of humour.

"Lovesick Blues" swiftly follows the Stones-inspired recent single "Sunshine Parade", with both tracks set to feature on a brand new Annie Keating record entitled 'Twenty 22 Tour EP'. Including a number of other unreleased tracks, the eight-track set will be available directly to fans ONLY at UK and Ireland shows (as listed below), alongside a 24-page tour booklet.

The EP directly follows Keating's 15 song tour-de-force pandemic album, 'Bristol County Tides' (her eighth full-length record which received rave reviews last year) and promises to feature some of her best work yet, from rockers and heartbreakers and beyond.

Listen to the new single here:

ANNIE KEATING - UK & IRELAND TOUR: AUTUMN '22

23/9 - Eastwell Village Hall - Melton Mowbray, UK - TICKETS
24/9 - Honeybee Blues Club - Sheffield, UK - TICKETS
25/9 - Live Room - Saltaire, UK - TICKETS
27/9 - Castle Hotel - Manchester, UK - TICKETS
28/9 - What's Cookin' - London, UK - TICKETS
29/9 - Prohibition Studios - Liverpool, UK - TICKETS
30/9 - Helmsley Arts Centre - North Yorks, UK - TICKETS**
1/10 - Kirkgate Arts Centre - Cockermouth, UK - TICKETS
2/10 - The Grapes Inn - Stranraer, UK (Free show)

4/10 - The Sunflower - Belfast, N.I. - TICKETS*
5/10 - Sea Church - Ballycotton, Co Cork, Ireland - TICKETS
6/10 - The Whale - Greystones, Co Wicklow, Ireland - TICKETS
7/10 - Seamus Ennis Arts Centre - Naul, Co Dublin, Ireland - TICKETS
8/10 - Balor Arts Centre - Donegal, Co Donegal, Ireland - TICKETS*
9/10 - The Playhouse - Derry, N.I. - TICKETS

*w/ The Midnight Preachers
** Sean from The Steady Habits

