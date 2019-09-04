Anna of the North Reveals Sophomore Album, Out this October

Today, Anna of the North shares an infectious new single, "Dream Girl," and announces the release of her forthcoming sophomore album, out October 25th! The effervescent track blends Anna's idyllic, hypnotic vocals over saccharine melodies as she sings refreshingly honest lyrics. Alongside the track and album announce, Anna of the North treats fans with an exclusive album trailer.

With synth beats, whimsical melodies, soulful vocals and her penchant for relatable and confessional lyrics, the Scandinavian songstress is cementing herself as one of the most exciting and endearing artists out there. The shimmer-pop track is yet another tantalizing addition to an enthralling new chapter of Anna of the North. The blissful jam that was "Playing Games" served as a powerful follow up to her eccentric pop power anthem, "Thank Me Later" and its stirring video, as well as the defiant raw singles, "Leaning On Myself, and the equally powerful 'Used To Be.' This latest chapter sees Anna of the North in full control ahead of her hotly anticipated second record.

Anna's debut album, 'Lovers' continues to take on an unexpected life of its own: over 200 million streams, these songs of heartache, guilt and the tentative joys of moving on have united a rich global audience in their intimate shared experiences. Few modern artists, too, could appear as at home working with Tyler, the Creator (Anna lent her vocals to two tracks on 'Flower Boy' alongside Steve Lacy, Frank Ocean, and Rex Orange County) and Rejjie Snow as they are duetting with HONNE, playing with Anderson Paak or landing a viral remix by The Chainsmokers. The record's word-of-mouth success culminated in the title track taking off via a surprise sync in Netflix's seminal smash hit 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before', though it's a story that keeps evolving: 'Lovers' is still streaming over 100K times per day, nearly a year after the film's release, and made the top 100 charts in 171 countries. Additionally, Anna completed her first US headlining tour in April 2019, selling out Music Hall Of Williamsburg, The Troubadour, and Rickshaw Stop. Anna of the North is a modern-day slow-burn fitting for songs to fall in love to, and an artist even more people, you sense, are about to fall in love with...

All of which has led Anna to where she finds herself in now; that rare songwriter who strikes an emotional chord regardless of continent, collaborator or genre. A pop star who has perhaps always been hiding in plain sight.

DREAM GIRL TRACK LIST

1. Dream Girl

2. Leaning On Myself

3. Time To Get Over It

4. My Love

5. Lonely Life

6. Interlude

7. Thank Me Later

8. Used To Be

9. What We Do

10. Playing Games

11. When R U Coming Home

12. Reasons feat. Charlie Skien

13. If U Wanna

Photo courtesy of Honeymoon





