Anna Bates Shares New Single 'Something Greater'

Today, Anna Bates, the Los Angeles born and raised singer-storyteller, releases "Something Greater" and the self-directed music video from her upcoming, debut EP Here's To The End out June 3 on Neon Gold Records.

Classically trained in piano from a young age, it wasn't until as recently as 2020 that Anna Bates began to release music under her own name.

After her track "Holy Smokes" went viral on TikTok, Anna packed up her Belmont dorm and moved back west to pursue a career in music. Last month, she released "Last Man On Earth," plus the accompanying music video (dir. Jax Anderson).

Inspired by artists such as Beck and Adrianne Lenker, the heart of Anna's work is her writing, of which she states "is just part of me, and who I am."

Her natural ability to take the listener on a personal journey with her has caused hundreds of thousands of users on social media to compare her to the likes of Bob Dylan & Johnny Cash. Armed with just an acoustic guitar, she has amassed quite a dedicated following online with over 2 million likes on TikTok.

Watch the new self-directed video here: