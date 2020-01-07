Ani Glass Releases New Single 'Mirores'

Ani Glass releases her new single 'Mirores' this new year ahead of her forthcoming album of the same name. With infectious harmonies and a pulsing dance floor beat, 'Mirores' depicts the journey from dark desperation to motivation and inspiration, showing how we quickly build barriers in reaction to experiences but often forget to lower them. The song represents the liberating feeling of opening up to the world; the alignment of ideas, motivation and energy and that rare but illuminating experience of feeling inspired. Listen here!

On 6th March 2020, Ani Glass's debut album MIRORES finally sees the light of day; the culmination of four years developing her own sound and visionary artistry. With its tapestry of electronic sounds, elliptical melodies and samples threaded into a song cycle, MIRORES is based around the idea of movement and progress - one which takes us on a journey around her hometown of Cardiff. The title is taken from Ani's bardic name - created when she joined the Cornish Gorsedh in 2013. The Gorsedh itself is a celebration of the Celtic spirit of Cornwall and Bardship is awarded to people who contribute to its cultural and linguistic heritage. MIRORES is a play on words which incorporates the name of one of her favourite artists - Joan Miró - along with the Cornish word for "to look", which is miras. Therefore, MIRORES essentially translates as 'Observer' thus presenting the album as Ani's observation of the city in which she was born and now lives.

MIRORES also represents Ani's first foray into production. Having been inspired by her experience of working with Martin Rushent during her time as a member of indie-pop group The Pipettes, Glass has spent the past few years teaching herself the art of recording and production. Her sound is inspired by many leading electronic and avant-garde artists and producers of the 1980s including Martin Rushent, Giorgio Moroder, Vangelis, Jean-Michel Jarre and Arthur Russell whilst the wider themes are inspired in part by the works of abstract painter Agnes Martin and the renowned author and activist Jane Jacobs. Despite some of the album's heavier themes, Ani maintains a strong pop sensibility throughout, most certainly cemented during her time as a member of R&B pop group Genie Queen - managed by OMD's Andy McCluskey.

Following a year of touring and playing at festivals across the UK and beyond including Sound City, Future Yard, Greenman, Sŵn, Focus Wales and POP Montreal (as part of the FOCUS Wales delegation with the support of PRSF and WAI) as well as supporting acts such as Audiobooks and Stealing Sheep, Ani will be returning to her hometown of Cardiff and to towns across Wales for a series of very special performances.

Ani Glass MIRORES 2020 tour dates:

6th March - Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

7th March - Railway Station, Caernarfon

14th March - Tŷ Pawb, Wrexham

21st March - Tangled Parrot, Carmarthen





