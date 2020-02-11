Andrew Bird Teams With Calexico & Iron and Wine for Summer Tour

Andrew Bird is teaming up with Calexico and Iron & Wine for The Great Summer Stroll tour this June. The coast to coast co-headline tour kicks off in Iron & Wine's home state of North Carolina and includes stops at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Neko Case, in Andrew's home state of Illinois at the Ravinia Festival, and culminates at The Hollywood Bowl where Mandolin Orange joins the evening's proceedings. JOSEPH will open dates on the first half of the tour.

Crossing paths at numerous festivals, sharing touring personnel, and being fans of each other's work, a long-standing friendship has existed between Andrew Bird, Calexico and Iron & Wine over the years. The three acts first shared a bill in Boston last fall where the idea of a co-headline tour arose. As the year came to a close and with the lines of communication fresh, The Great Summer Stroll tour fell into place.

All three artists have earned praise and critical acclaim for their recent records. Calexico and Iron & Wine's collaborative record, Years to Burn [Sub Pop] received two nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the first for Best American Roots Performance and the second for Best Americana Album. Andrew Bird's latest release, My Finest Work Yet [Loma Vista], received a nomination for Best Folk Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

A fan presale for The Great Summer Stroll Tour (select dates) begins Wednesday, February 12th at 10 am local time with tickets on sale to the general public this Friday, February 14th at 10 am (local). Purchase tickets HERE.

Andrew Bird is a Grammy nominated, internationally acclaimed musician, songwriter and composer who has released fifteen records to date. Recording and touring extensively, Bird has performed around the world at festivals and renowned institutions including Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House and Walt Disney Concert Hall. A TED Talks presenter, a New Yorker Festival guest, and an op-ed contributor for the New York Times, Bird will also debut on the cast of Fargo's forthcoming installment, airing on FX in April of 2020.

Calexico and Iron & Wine released their first collaboration, In the Reins in 2005 after each had carved out successful careers under their own name. Last year the two reconvened in Nashville, after a 15-year hiatus to make the 2x Grammy nominated record, Years to Burn. Working with noted producer Matt Ross Spang, NPR said of the album, "feels most of all like the work of a complete, cohesive and individual band - a group of old friends who've gathered together to sing in a single voice."

Calexico hailing from Tucson, Arizona are an internationally acclaimed musical act whom have enjoyed a 20+ musical career. Known for seamlessly blending elements of world music, film noir and folk songwriting into something whole original and new, Calexico are known as the architects of the "southwest sound".

Iron & Wine is a four-time Grammy nominated artist from Columbia, SC. Over the course of six official full-length recordings, countless EP's, singles and collaborations, they have become a bedrock of the indie rock and Americana communities.

The Great Summer Stroll Tour is working with PLUS1 to support forest restoration efforts through The Nature Conservancy's Plant a Billion Trees campaign in North America and Nature United in Canada. The Plant a Billion Trees campaign is a large-scale restoration initiative that began in Brazil to restore their Atlantic Forest, and has now expanded to include forest projects in the United States and China. Planting trees and supporting forests regrow where they have been severely degraded helps to ensure clean water, air, diverse species and full, healthy forests for future generations.

ANDREW BIRD AND CALEXICO + IRON & WINE

CO-HEADLINE TOUR DATES

Jun. 10 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel: Outside Summer Stage *

Jun. 11 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap *

Jun. 12 - New York, NY - Pier 17 *

Jun. 13 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl *

Jun. 14 - Kingston, NY - Hutton Brickyards *

Jun. 15 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater *

Jun. 17 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach *

Jun. 18 - Columbus, OH - Express Live *

Jun. 19 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival *

Jun. 20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavillion Riverbend

Jun. 22 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Jun. 23 - Kansas City, MO - CrossroadsKC

Jun. 24 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre &

Jun. 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden

Jun. 27 - Napa, CA - Oxbow Commons

Jun. 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl #

*with JOSEPH

& with Neko Case

# with Mandolin Orange





