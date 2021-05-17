Anderson East Confirms Extensive 'Maybe We Never Die' Headline Tour

GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and performer Anderson East will return to the stage this fall with his newly confirmed "Maybe We Never Die" headline tour including stops at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, Austin's Mohawk, Los Angeles' Troubadour, Seattle's The Showbox, Chicago's Vic Theatre, New York's Webster Hall, Philadelphia's Union Transfer and Boston's Paradise among many others. See below for complete itinerary. Tickets for the tour go on-sale this Friday, May 21 at 10:00am local time, full details can be found at www.andersoneast.com.

Ahead of the newly confirmed dates, East will perform a special full-band livestream concert tomorrow night at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT via YouTube and Facebook. The performance will feature songs from across East's career as well as his highly anticipated new album, Maybe We Never Die, which will be released August 20 and is now available for pre-order.

East's third release for Elektra/Low Country Sound, Maybe We Never Die takes the Alabama born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter's seductively vintage voice in a decidedly fresh direction. Collaborating once again with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb along with longtime bandleader and now co-producer Philip Towns, the 12 tracks flow together with an overarching sense of urgency but maintain distinct musical boundaries. The energy toggles between a hunger for vulnerability in togetherness and a clinging to solitude as a romantic self-defense. There is consternation with the speed and volume at which the world operates and solace to be found in the simple act of getting up and going.

In celebration of the new music, East recently returned to "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to perform the album's lead single, "Madelyn," which was released last month to critical acclaim. Of the track, Rolling Stone praises, "mixes immersive, polished production with the easygoing soul of his voice," while American Songwriter declares, "a peer into all the dystopian, curious, and uncertain lives permeating upcoming album Maybe We Never Die."

Reflecting on the album, East shares, "I wanted to create something unique with this record. A piece of music, that as a whole, knew where its footing was but yet still attempted to see what was behind the curtains. I'm very proud of what it took to make and its ultimate outcome. I am very grateful to the wonderfully talented humans that lent their gifts to make it what it is."

ANDERSON EAST CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

October 13-Mobile, AL-Soul Kitchen

October 15-Dallas, TX-Venue TBA

October 16-Houston, TX-White Oak Music Hall

October 17-Austin, TX-Mohawk

October 22-Los Angeles, CA-Troubadour*

October 23-San Diego, CA-The Observatory*

October 24-San Francisco, CA-Filmore*

October 26-Crystal Bay, NV-Crystal Bay Club Crown Room*

October 28-Portland, OR-Roseland Theatre*

October 29-Eugene, OR-WOW Hall*

October 30-Seattle, WA-The Showbox*

October 31-Vancouver, Canada-Rickshaw Theatre*

November 2-Boise, ID-Knitting Factory*

November 3-Salt Lake City, UT-Commonwealth*

November 5-Englewood, CO-Gothic Theatre*

November 6-Fort Collins, CO-Venue TBA*

November 12-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium†

November 30-Indianapolis, IN-The Vogue‡

December 1-Detroit, MI-St. Andrews Hall‡

December 3-Chicago, IL-Vic Theatre‡

December 4-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue‡

December 5-Madison, WI-Majestic Theatre‡

December 7-Omaha, NE-Slowdown‡

December 8-Des Moines, IA-Wooly's‡

December 10-Kansas City, MO-Madrid Theatre‡

December 11-St. Louis, MO-Delmar Hall‡

December 12-Chattanooga, TN-Walker Theatre‡

December 14-Asheville, NC-Orange Peel‡

December 15-Knoxville, TN-Bijou Theatre‡

December 17-Columbus, OH-Newport Music Hall‡

December 18-Cincinnati, OH-Bogart's‡

January 13-Atlanta, GA-Variety Playhouse*

January 14-Charlotte, NC-Fillmore*

January 15-Raleigh, NC-Lincoln Theatre*

January 18-Washington, DC-9:30 Club*

January 21-New York, NY-Webster Hall*

January 22-Philadelphia, PA-Union Transfer*

January 23-Charlottesville, VA-Jefferson Theater*

January 25-Burlington, VT-Higher Ground Ballroom*

January 26-Portland, ME-State Theatre*

January 28-Boston, MA-Paradise*

February 1-Pittsburgh, PA-Mr. Smalls*

February 2-Toronto, Canada-Danforth Music Hall*

February 4-Louisville, KY-Mercury

*with special guest Bendigo Fletcher

†with special guest Foy Vance

‡with special guest Savannah Conley