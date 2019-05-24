Amyl and The Sniffers Critically Acclaimed Debut S/T Album Out Today

Amyl and The Sniffers' explosive debut self-titled album is finally out today on ATO (North America) Rough Trade (Europe/UK) andFlightless Records (AUS/NZ). The band will be in North America this July on a headlining tour including stops in NYC, LA, Austin, Chicago, DC + more (all dates below).

Amyl and The Sniffers are Amy Taylor (vocals), Gus Romer (bass) Bryce Wilson(drums) and Declan Martens. The ferocious foursome took this year's SXSW by storm, receiving gushing reviews from Rolling Stone, Austin Chronicle, NME, Austin-American Statesman, BrooklynVegan, DIY and more. The band will return to North America in July for another headline run including an appearance at Burger Boogalooand headline shows at LA's Teragram Ballroom and NYC's Market Hotel (all dates below).

Formed in Melbourne, Australia in early 2016, the group and wrote, self-recorded and released their debut EP, Giddy Up, all in a span of twelve hours. Their second EP, Big Attractions, was released in February 2017 then re-released as a 12" double EP withGiddy Up, through Homeless Records in Australia and Damaged Goods in the UK. The band made their international debut at The Great Escape festival in May followed by sold out shows in London, before flying out to the Los Angeles to join King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard on a 22-date tour of the United States. Return trips to both the UK and US followed later in the year, where the band played to packed houses and rave festival reviews.

Already signed to Flightless Records for Australia and New Zealand, the band capped off a monster year by signing with ATO Records for North America and Rough Trade Records for the rest of the world. They were also nominated as Best New Act at the Q Awardsand won the $30,000 Levis Prize.

Amyl and The Sniffers Tour Dates

6/27 - Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

6/30 - Werchter, Belgium @ Festivalpark Werchter

7/05-06 - Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo

7/07 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

7/08 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

7/09 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rhythm Room

7/12 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda (Outside)

7/13 - New Orleans, LA @ Santos

7/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

7/15 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings Raleigh

7/16 - Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

7/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

7/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

7/20 - Allston, MA @ Great Scott

7/21 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

7/22 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

7/23 - Hamtramck, MI @ Outer Limits Lounge

7/25 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club





