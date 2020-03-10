Amyl and The Sniffers Announce 'Live At The Croxton' 7-Inch

Australian punk rockers Amyl and The Sniffers will release Live At The Croxton, a 7-inch capturing dynamic live versions of three of their most beloved tracks, on May 1. Recorded last fall at the band's favorite club in their native Melbourne, Australia, the 7-inch features "Control," "Gacked On Anger," and "Shake Ya," all found on the celebrated debut album Amyl and The Sniffers, out now at ATO Records.

Today the band shares the live version of "Control" via an electrifying live video directed by Mickey Mason. The clip premiered on Vice, who write, "Melbourne four-piece Amyl & The Sniffers make rock 'n' roll ferocity seem effortless... Chock-full of muscular, rambunctious riffs and singer Amy Taylor's wholly anarchic energy. They're the kind of outfit that packs their music with straightforward intensity." Pre-order Live At The Croxton HERE.

Amyl and the Sniffers will be releasing the 7-inch in the midst of a North American spring tour presented by Noisey. All dates are below and tickets are available HERE.

Amyl and The Sniffers had an incredible 2019, releasing their self-titled debut album on ATO Records. The record was met with critical praise, including Rolling Stone, who named them a Band to Watch, and NME, who anointed them "the most exciting live band on the planet right now." The band showed off their glam-punk style in videos for "Some Mutts (Can't Be Muzzled)" and "Got You," and were chosen by Gucci to model on the runway and in a print campaign. Major international festival appearances at Glastonbury, Primavera, Roskilde, and All Points East were followed by an explosive live performance of "Monsoon Rock" on Later... With Jools Holland. Amyl and The Sniffers went on to win Best Rock Album at Australia's prestigious ARIA Music Awards.

2020 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

4/11: Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA

4/12: Aladdin Theater - Portland, OR

4/13: Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

4/14: Neumos - Seattle, WA

4/17: Coachella - Indio, CA

4/19: Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT

4/20: Ottobar - Baltimore, MD

4/21: Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

4/23: Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

4/24: Rough Trade - Brooklyn, NY

4/25: Great Scott - Allston, MA - SOLD OUT

4/26: Foufounes Electriques - Montreal, QC

4/28: Opera House- Toronto, ON

4/29: Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

4/30: Deluxx Fluxx - Detroit, MI

5/01: Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

5/02: First Ave - St. Paul, MN

5/04: Barracuda - Austin, TX

5/05: Barracuda - Austin, TX

5/07: BELLY UP Tavern - Solana Beach, CA





Related Articles View More Music Stories