Amy Rage Shares New Single 'When U Told Me', Debut EP 'Solitude' Out June 26

Soundcloud / Spotify Indie pop artist Amy Rage is back, sharing, "When U Told Me," the second single from her debut EP, Solitude, out June 26th. The track is a pulsing pop song, featuring hammering synths driving the empowering lyrical narrative. Rage wrote the post-breakup anthem about finding strength within herself after a relationship had gone sour.



Her debut EP Solitude is a nod to beloved mainstream pop bops and legends, like Robyn and Prince, but is rooted in Rage's DIY ethos and creative process. Rage successfully taps into the energy that these icons exude, putting her own personal spin on these sounds and styles having self-produced and recorded the 3-track release entirely in her home studio.



SOLITUDE EP - TRACKLISTING

01. Doin' It Right

02. When U Told Me

03. Baseline Mood



Amy Rage was born from an existential crisis in January 2020. All she ever wanted was to make music influenced by the classic pop and R&B legends who never cease to inspire her, like Madonna, Whitney Houston, Prince, Robyn, and Mariah Carey. But like so many thirty-somethings, she was feeling lost in the world and stuck in the 9-5 rut. Then one day, she hooked up a small MIDI keyboard, plugged in her mic, and taught herself how to produce her own breed of fun and feminine pop that celebrates her favorite music from the 80s and 90s, when it was all about big beats, lush vocals and catchy, emotional hooks.



Amy Rage's debut EP, Solitude, is the result of many endless days she spent locked in her guest room in Jersey City while feverishly learning how to put music to her voice, lyrics, and melodies. Amy Rage became her alter ego and now the songs are pouring out of her.

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You