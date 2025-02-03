Amy Allen Named GRAMMY Songwriter of the Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Amy Allen was named Songwriter of the Year, non-classical at the GRAMMY® Awards at the 67th Annual GRAMMY® Awards last night. Allen is the first and only woman to win this award, and it is her second time being nominated in this category. Allen was also nominated for Album of the Year for her work co-writing the entirety of Sabrina Carpenter’s Short ‘n Sweet, Song of the Year for “Please Please Please,” and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Better Place” (From “TROLLS Band Together”) by *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake. Allen has been nominated for four GRAMMY® Awards previously and has won one GRAMMY® - Album of the Year - for her work on Harry Styles’ Harry’s House.

Amy was recently named Variety Hitmakers Songwriter of the Year, is nominated for iHeart Music Awards Songwriter of the Year, and was a Billboard Music Award Top Hot 100 Songwriter finalist. She earned the title of #1 Billboard Hot 100 Songwriter for seven weeks in 2024 alone and has co-written 36 Hot 100-charting songs to date. Recent Billboard Hot 100 singles that Allen has co-written include “APT.” by Rose & Bruno Mars, “High Road” by Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph, as well as “Espresso,” “Taste,” “Please Please Please,” “Bed Chem” and “Juno” by Sabrina Carpenter.

Amy Allen is a GRAMMY® and Ivor Novello Award-winning songwriter, producer, and artist who has rapidly become one of the most vital and in-demand contributors in today’s music scene. In the past year alone, Allen has ruled Top 40 radio and the Billboard Hot 100 with an eclectic roster of artists across multiple genres, including Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae, Justin Timberlake, Leon Bridges, Koe Wetzel and more. She has also written for some of the biggest artists of this generation, including Harry Styles (“Matilda,” “Adore You,” Harry's House), Halsey (“Without Me”), and Selena Gomez (“Back to You”), among others.

Photo Credit: David O’Donohue

Comments