Amigo The Devil Announces Long-Awaited Tour

Eclectic singer/songwriter Amigo The Devil has announced an extensive tour that will run from late-Summer until late-Fall, beginning on August 17th in support of his critically acclaimed sophomore album Born Against.

The 50+ date run will circle the US starting in Santa Fe, NM on August 18th. Scheduled stops will include Los Angeles, Berkeley, Seattle, St. Paul, Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit, Philadelphia, New York City, Louisville, Atlanta, Nashville, New Orleans and Austin, where in 2019 the Mayor officially proclaimed November 16th, "Amigo The Devil Day". The tour winds down two days later in Dallas, where Born Against was recorded at Modern Electric Sound Recorders with producer Beau Bedford. Trash grass pioneers Tejon Street Corner Thieves will support Amigo The Devil throughout the tour, with the addition of Stephanie Lambring on the first leg and IV and the Strange Band on the second leg. See full list of tour dates below.

Released in April, Born Against firmly established Amigo The Devil (aka Danny Kiranos) as masterful storyteller and fearless raconteur who can make you think, make you laugh, make you unsettled or make you cry, sometimes all in the same song. He is a diverse and cinematic songwriter with an emotive vocal range who challenges us to look at ourselves as human beings, the good, the bad and the unusual. Kiranos is a fiery and passionate performer who fully engages his audiences, and they fully engage him often making his shows a communal affair and an experience like no other. His fervent fanbase were thrilled with Born Against, and the press agreed.

AMIGO THE DEVIL 2021 TOUR DATES

August 18 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf *

August 20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre *

August 21 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater *

August 22 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Fest

August 24 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up *

August 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom *

August 27 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst - Atrium *

August 28 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley *

August 30 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile *

August 31 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater *

September 6 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's *

September 7 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club *

September 8 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom *

September 10 - Fargo, ND - The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company *

September 11 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room *

September 13 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar *

September 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Indy *

September 15 - Columbus, OH - Skully's *

September 17 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

September 18 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick *

September 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache *

September 20 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern *

September 22 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts

September 24 - Rochester, NY - Photo City Music Hall *

September 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts *

September 27 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair *

September 30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza *

October 1 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar *

October 2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre *

October 3 - Louisville, KY - Headliners *

October 20 - Little Rock, AR - Stickyz Rock'n'Roll Chicken Shack #

October 22 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival

October 23 - Memphis, TN - Growlers #

October 25 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard #

October 26 - St Louis, MO - Off Broadway #

October 27 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall #

October 29 - Lexington, KY - The Burl #

October 30 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall #

October 31 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry #

November 1 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle #

November 4 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge #

November 5 - Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre #

November 6 - Wilmington, NC - Reggie's 42nd Street Tavern #

November 8 - Savannah, GA - Victory North #

November 9 - Gainesville, FL - High Dive #

November 10 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street Cafe #

November 13 - Tallahassee, FL - 926 Bar #

November 14 - New Orleans, LA - HOB - The Parish #

November 15 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group #

November 16 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn #

November 18 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill #



Tejon Street Corner Thieves support on all non-festival dates

* Stephanie Lambring additional support

# IV and the Strange Band additional support