American Rock Band Nether Hour Release 'Look My Way'

Soulful, jam-inspired American rock band Nether Hour deliver the sophomore single “Look My Way” from their upcoming eight-track album MOONSHINE, set to drop on Friday, March 14, 2025, via Nether Family Records.

Having teamed up with American Songwriter for an exclusive reveal, “Look My Way” captures the band’s signature blend of Louisiana’s swampy grooves and Texas-sized doses of funk, blues, soul, and rock ’n’ roll, steeped in their Austin roots. With irresistible guitar riffs and vocals that channel the untamed energy of outlaw rock and swampy soul, the track seamlessly marries laid-back grooves with electrifying intensity.

Down in the heart of Austin, TX — where the music runs thicker than the heat — Nether Hour has been making serious noise, turning every dive bar and backroad juke joint into a full-blown musical revival. This trio of unapologetic rebels packs a punch, each member a powerhouse of raw, sonic defiance. Bobby delivers gritty vocals and razor-sharp guitar riffs, while Bishop unleashes searing lead guitar and mandolin work, with Bercy laying down bass lines that slam right into your gut.

Talking about the song, Bercy explains, “‘Look My Way’ is a song about the spark the first time you make magical eye contact with someone you’ve been getting frisky with and you know it’s going down that night.” Bishop continues, “this is my favorite song we’ve released to date! Lil’ bit of that ‘80s pop rock energy and a guitar solo from Bobbo that sounds like a chainsaw growling through the speakers trying to cut you like Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” Bobby concludes, “‘Look My Way’ is definitely different from anything we’ve put out before. It captures what we do live — going on jam tangents and leaning into whatever the vibe is, whether it’s ‘70s, Louisiana grooves, blues, or country.”

Prior to today’s release, the band dropped the upcoming album’s lead single “Long As I Ain’t Alone” on November 1. The track eases into a laid-back, twangy vibe, highlighting the band’s knack for blending soulful melodies with a relaxed groove. It’s a slower, rootsy tune that showcases their range while staying true to their signature Southern sound.

Before they evolved into the three-headed beast known as Nether Hour, Bercy and Bishop were stirring up trouble in a band called Swamp Brew, while Bobby was raising hell in his own outfit. It was only a matter of time that these wild spirits would collide, and when they did, the real madness began. With a cosmic twist of fate involving JaRon Marshall of the Black Pumas and 2018’s SXSW, Bobby, Bishop and Bercy, have been carving out a niche in Austin’s music scene, including a stint as the Kill Tony after-party band for over a year.

Imagine a hell-bent voyage into the dizzying depths of musical madness, blending Little Dragon’s anarchic funk, the unfiltered ferocity of the Rolling Stones, and D’Angelo’s sultry haze. Add Wayne Toups’ bayou insanity, Freddy Fender’s outlaw twang, Santana’s trippy rock, and the polished harmonies of the Eagles and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Sprinkle in AC/DC’s thunderous riffs, Thin Lizzy’s swagger, and Jungle’s groove-driven mayhem, and you’ve got Nether Hour.

Each track to date delivers something distinct yet is tied together by the band’s evident creative flair. This eclectic journey through soundscapes reflects their adventurous spirit and commitment to pushing creative boundaries. Each phase of their career has added new layers to their musical identity, culminating in a band that defies easy categorization but consistently delivers music that’s both innovative and sonically refreshing.

MOONSHINE distills the very essence of Nether Hour: raw, untamed, and deeply rooted in Austin’s vibrant music culture. This forthcoming record feels like a midnight drive with every twist revealing something new — a searing solo, a thumping bassline, or an unstoppable beat. These guys are the real deal, blending Southern grit with the ability to shift from bluesy riffs to swampy grooves in a heartbeat. With chemistry forged on countless stages, their soundscapes are as unpredictable as a Texas storm, yet the Nether Hour’s spirit is unmistakable throughout.

Their multi-instrumental prowess is a wild spectacle, a sonic free-for-all as they swap roles with the reckless abandon of outlaws in a barroom brawl. They blast through raw blues, smash into rock, and slither into silky R&B. As the band begins to garner some well-deserved recognition, they’re pushing their tenacious sound beyond Austin’s borders and taking it across state lines. For the remainder of 2024 and throughout 2025, they’re crashing into new territories like Colorado and the Southeast, and even making waves on the Fraternity circuit.

Photo Credit: Tyler Stubblefel

