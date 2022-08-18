Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Amenra Begin U.S. Summer Headline Tour

Amenra Begin U.S. Summer Headline Tour

Direct support following the festival is provided by Liturgy and tickets are available now.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 18, 2022  

Belgium post-metal collective AMENRA begin their US Summer tour this Sunday at Psycho Las Vegas. Direct support following the festival is provided by Liturgy, and tickets are available here.

"We are really looking forward to see you all again at one of the announced shows. It's been too long. The life we were used to was taken hostage for a few years, but finally we can do what we love most again. Travel the globe with the people I call my own, and seek kinship worldwide. Love and Light. We decided to put our 'Le Cercle livestream' online so all can enjoy." - CHVE

AMENRA is touring in support of the 2021 released De Doorn full-length and De Doorn (Version 2) released this past January. Both titles and official AMENRA merch are available at Relapse.com.

Watch a performance video here:

AMENRA TOUR DATES

August 18 Arctangent Festival- Bristol UK

August 21 Psycho Las Vegas festival, Las Vegas USA

August 22 Catch One, Los Angeles USA w/ Liturgy

August 23 Brick by Brick, San Diego USA w/ Liturgy

August 25 Great American Music Hall, San Francisco CA w/ Liturgy

August 27 Star theater, Portland OR w/ Liturgy

August 28 Neumos, Seattle WA w/ Liturgy




From This Author - Michael Major


Mary Bragg Shares New Single 'Love Each Other'Mary Bragg Shares New Single 'Love Each Other'
August 18, 2022

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Mary Bragg shared today her new single 'Love Each Other.' The latest to release from her self-titled new album (through Tone Tree Music), 'Love Each Other' is a delicate, hopeful track where Bragg suggests that even in anger, it's not impossible to love. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Britt Lower to Star in THE INCIDENT REPORT with Tom Mercier, Jean Yoon & Sook-Yin LeeBritt Lower to Star in THE INCIDENT REPORT with Tom Mercier, Jean Yoon & Sook-Yin Lee
August 18, 2022

Britt Lower (Severance [recent 2022 Hollywood Critics Association’s Best Actress Award winner], High Maintenance), Tom Mercier (Synonyms, We Are Who We Are), Jean Yoon (Kim’s Convenience) and Sook-Yin Lee (Shortbus) will star in the drama/thriller/romance THE INCIDENT REPORT. The film is an adaptation of the novel written by Martha Baillie.
Showtime Adds Cast to New Comedy Series ENTITLED Starring Brett GelmanShowtime Adds Cast to New Comedy Series ENTITLED Starring Brett Gelman
August 18, 2022

SHOWTIME has announced that Donald Sumpter (Game of Thrones), Brendan Patricks (Downton Abbey), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London), Mark Quartley (Lucky Man), Jonathan Livingstone (Peacock), Charlotte Louise Arrowsmith (This is Going to Hurt), and Kelly Wenham (Merlin) have joined the cast of ENTITLED.
Allison Russell Shares New Single Featuring Brandi CarlileAllison Russell Shares New Single Featuring Brandi Carlile
August 18, 2022

Written and produced by Russell, “You’re Not Alone” is an inspiring meditation on the power of ancestral strength. The track’s exquisite string arrangement is performed by Sista Strings: Monique Ross, Chauntee Ross, and Larissa Maestro. (A version of the song originally appeared on Our Native Daughters’ acclaimed 2019 debut album.)
Skullcrusher Releases 'They Quiet the Room' & 'Quiet the Room'Skullcrusher Releases 'They Quiet the Room' & 'Quiet the Room'
August 17, 2022

Released in tandem is “Quiet the Room,” an utterly transformative piano arrangement of the song. On both tracks, Helen’s hauntingly beautiful vocals ask poignant questions about words left unsaid. While the corresponding videos offer differing perspectives of the song, both employ a sense of whimsical nostalgia and childlike wonder.