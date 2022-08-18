Amenra Begin U.S. Summer Headline Tour
Belgium post-metal collective AMENRA begin their US Summer tour this Sunday at Psycho Las Vegas. Direct support following the festival is provided by Liturgy, and tickets are available here.
"We are really looking forward to see you all again at one of the announced shows. It's been too long. The life we were used to was taken hostage for a few years, but finally we can do what we love most again. Travel the globe with the people I call my own, and seek kinship worldwide. Love and Light. We decided to put our 'Le Cercle livestream' online so all can enjoy." - CHVE
AMENRA is touring in support of the 2021 released De Doorn full-length and De Doorn (Version 2) released this past January. Both titles and official AMENRA merch are available at Relapse.com.
Watch a performance video here:
AMENRA TOUR DATES
August 18 Arctangent Festival- Bristol UK
August 21 Psycho Las Vegas festival, Las Vegas USA
August 22 Catch One, Los Angeles USA w/ Liturgy
August 23 Brick by Brick, San Diego USA w/ Liturgy
August 25 Great American Music Hall, San Francisco CA w/ Liturgy
August 27 Star theater, Portland OR w/ Liturgy
August 28 Neumos, Seattle WA w/ Liturgy