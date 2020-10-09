Alternative Rock Band The Nomadic Release New Single 'Walk the Streets'

Listen to "Walk the Streets" below!

Australian guitarist and singer/songwriter Robert Gaylard brings a unique perspective and vision when it comes to creating music. His inspiration and passion for starting The Nomadic began early on as a child after traveling to many countries like Myanmar (formerly Burma), Singapore and the Solomon Islands. His "nomadic" lifestyle continued on into his adulthood when he began to work for the United Nations in various countries such as: Kenya, Somalia, the Sudan, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Israel and Palestine. His travels eventually brought him to New York in September of 2012 and motivated him to pursue his songwriting by establishing an indie rock band.

In the year 2019, Rob took a one year leave of absence from the UN to follow his musical passion and focus specifically on songwriting and live performance. The Nomadic released its debut single "Drifting" in September of 2019, "Waiting" was released in April of 2020 and "Beyond Blue" in June. "Manhattan View" was released on June 29th. The band is set to release a series of songs including: "Grand Mistakes" and "Under a Georgia Sky." Influenced by artists like Oasis, Radiohead, The Verve, Bruce Springsteen, Phosphorescent, The War on Drugs, Arizona and The 1975, The Nomadic produces a sound genre like no other as alternative rock meets blues with hints of Americana and pop.

"Walk the Streets was one of the first songs I ever wrote and is one of my favorites! It's about reconciliation with a long lost friend or lover, about coming back together, even as friends, after a period of emotional turbulence. Inspired by a period of separation from a lover, the sentiment behind the song is "whatever you go through, whatever happens to us, I will always be there for you, will always have the time to set aside my life plans for a day, to walk the streets with you, in one of the great cities of the world. Even when you say you don't need me!!: "through winter's days, and summers rays, through daybreak's dawn, through winter's yawn..and you know.. that I will walk the streets with you." Originally written as a sad, meloncholic ballad, here we have musically given it an up tempo, alt country vibe, to contrast the sad sentiment with the upbeat character of the musical arrangement. I hope our fans will dig it!" says Rob.

Having been originally influenced by numerous cultures and ways of life, The Nomadic promotes and advocates for issues of social action and innovation, human rights, support for minorities, as well as doing the next right thing, including the idea that it is never too late, including for people to follow their dreams and passions.

Listen to "Walk the Streets" here:

