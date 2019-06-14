Alter Bridge Announces Headline U.K. Arena Tour

ALTER BRIDGE are also pleased to confirm their return to the UK for headline arena shows in December, accompanied by special guests SHINEDOWN and SEVENDUST. Tickets go on sale on Friday 21 June at 9am at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.



U.K. Tour Dates:



14 December 2019 Nottingham, U.K. Motorpoint Arena

15 December 2019 Manchester, U.K. Manchester Arena

17 December 2019 Glasgow, U.K. The SSE Hydro

18 December 2019 Birmingham, U.K. Birmingham Arena

20 December 2019 Cardiff, U.K. Motorpoint Arena

21 December 2019 London, U.K. The O2



Pre-sale tickets are available from 10am on Wednesday 19th June. Tickets then go on general sale from 10am, Friday 21st June. Buy online from www.livenation.co.uk.



European dates, with special guests SHINEDOWN and THE RAVEN AGE, are also revealed today. In addition, the band has recently been announced as a headliner of the sold-out 2020 sailing of Shiprocked.



Additional European shows:

12-Nov-19 DEN, Copenhagen KB Hall

14-Nov-19 FIN, Ice Hall Black Box

16-Nov-19 SWE, Stockholm Hovet

17-Nov-19 NOR, Oslo Sentrum Scene

19-Nov-19 GER, Hamburg Sporthalle

20-Nov-19 GER, Berlin Columbiahalle

22-Nov-19 GER, Leipzig Hause Auensee

23-Nov-19 POL, Warsaw Hala Kolo

26-Nov-19 GER,Cologne Palladium

27-Nov-19 GER, Munich Zenith

29-Nov-19 AUT, Vienna Gasometer

01-Dec-19 SWI, Zurich Halle 622

02-Dec-19 ITA, Milan Mediolanum Forum

04-Dec-19 SPA, Barcelona St. Jordi Club

06-Dec-19 POR, Lisbon Sala Tejo

07-Dec-19 SPA, Madrid Vistalegre

09-Dec-19 FRA, Paris Olympia

10-Dec-19 HOL, Amsterdam AFAS Live

12-Dec-19 BEL, Brussels Cirque Royal



See VIP meet & greet packages and all ALTER BRIDGE tour dates at: www.alterbridge.com.



ALTER BRIDGE's Mark Tremonti enthuses, "We are honoured to be returning to the UK with our friends in SHINEDOWN and SEVENDUST this winter. See you all very soon, we couldn't be happier with the line-up and can't wait to share our new tunes with you!"



Brent Smith, SHINEDOWN front man adds, "It is such a profound and distinct honour to be accompanying ALTER BRIDGE on tour this November and December. We have such deep respect for them and their fans. When the opportunity was presented to us, we jumped at the chance to be able to tour with our friends in A.B. So come one, come ALL to the rock n' roll event of the year, and let's celebrate...TOGETHER!"



SEVENDUST singer Lajon Witherspoon concludes, "So excited to come back to the UK and to be with our brothers in ALTER BRIDGE and SHINEDOWN. It's going to be an amazing run!"



Stay tuned for more ALTER BRIDGE news soon.



For over 15 years, ALTER BRIDGE has been a band known for blurring the line between hard rock and heavy metal. Building upon the sound that has won the band worldwide critical acclaim and a devoted global fan base, the band returns with their sixth studio album, Walk The Sky.



The album is scheduled for worldwide release on October 18th via Napalm Records. The fourteen-track opus marks a creative high point for the quartet - comprised of Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass, and Scott Phillips on drums. Walk The Sky draws upon elements from each of the band's previous releases to create something new.



Recorded in a way the band have never done before, the album was born from complete song ideas created by Kennedy and Tremonti. These songs would then be worked on by the entire band to craft the fourteen songs that would make Walk The Sky the listening experience it is. This varies from the band's previous method (going back to their second release Blackbird) where Kennedy and Tremonti would combine individual ideas and riffs alongside producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette to form some of the band's most revered songs.



From the opening vocal melody on "One Life" to the moving finale of "Dying Light," ALTER BRIDGE have created a formidable addition to their music catalogue. Songs like "Godspeed," "Native Son", and "Walking On The Sky" are sure to be early additions to the live set. "Forever Falling" also marks a lead vocal return from Tremonti with Kennedy taking the chorus as done previously on the Fortress favourite, "Waters Rising." The first single"Wouldn't You Rather" is quintessential ALTER BRIDGE and will be released in two weeks, on Friday 28th June.



The album is now available for pre-order at https://smarturl.it/WalkTheSky.





