Ally Brooke Announces Headline 'Time to Shine' Tour 2020

Multiplatinum singer-songwriter Ally Brooke has announced her debut headline Time To Shine Tour 2020, with performances slated for New York, NY's Gramercy Theatre on March 16th, Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre on April 7th & more shows to be announced soon. Tickets go on sale this Friday (December 6th) with pre-sales beginning tomorrow (December 3rd) - for more details visit here. The news follows the release of Ally's infectious new single "No Good" (available now via Latium Entertainment/Atlantic Records), and a season's worth of blockbuster performances on the just-wrapped season of ABC's Dancing With The Stars.

Fresh for the dancefloor, "No Good" was penned by an all-star team including JHart (Justin Bieber, Little Mix), Danny Majic (G-Eazy, OneRepublic), Sermstyle (Demi Lovato, Trey Songz) & Madison Love (Kim Petras, Zara Larsson), sampling the Kelly Charles classic "You're No Good for Me" for an anthem of independence and resilience. Last week saw Ally make her TV debut performance of the single on ABC's Good Morning America, in addition to a festive performance on The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. With the past few months having been nothing short of incredible for the San Antonio, TX native, Ally will end the year on a high with upcoming performances on the Miss Universe 2019 pageant (airing December 8th on FOX), Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (airing December 25th on ABC) & the opening of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade with Farruko on New Year's Day.

2019 marked the beginning of an illustrious solo career for Ally Brooke, highlighted by the release of her explosive debut single "Low Key" featuring Tyga and sophomore single "Lips Don't Lie" featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Praised as "undeniable" by Stereogum and "straight fire" by Cosmopolitan, "Low Key" charted top 20 on Top 40 radio and the Billboard Pop Chart - in addition to seeing Ally make her solo TV debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Meanwhile, "Lips Don't Lie" was deemed "another earworm that's sure to ignite dance floors" by Harper's BAZAAR and a "natural fit (...) showcasing her impressive range" by Billboard. Ally has also built up an impressive resume of genre-bending collaborations including "Higher" with Matoma, "Vámonos" with Kris Kross Amsterdam & Messiah, "Perfect" with Topic and "Look At Us Now" with Lost Kings & ASAP Ferg.

Having amassed over 200 million collective worldwide streams, Ally Brooke is only just getting started - with more music coming in 2020.

Listen to "No Good" below.

ALLY BROOKE LIVE:

March 16 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

April 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre





