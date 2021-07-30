Allie X & Violet Chachki Release 'Mistress Violet'

Today alt pop singer/songwriter Allie X has teamed up with queen extraordinaire Violet Chachki for a new song and video entitled "Mistress Violet." Produced by French producer Lecomte De Brégeot, the whip-cracking track was written by Allie X and arrives with an analog video directed by visual artist, Jennifer Juniper Stratford of Telefantasy Studios. The song is years in the making, as Ms. Violet and Ms. Allie first met on set for Allie's 2016 video "All The Rage." They knew the fates would align one day for a mind-bending, designer heaven collab.

"The song and video explore power play and transformation through the intimate relationship between a dom and a sub. Costume is a significant part of visually defining roles in dom/sub relationships and is very important to who I am as a drag artist and it's also how Allie and I first bonded," explained Violet Chachki. "In the video I dress as her and then she as me. Allie and I both exist as very strong powerful femme people working in industries where it requires us to flex our muscles sometimes. There is a constant push/pull of power and we explored this idea in a surreal and fantastical way through the video."

On a lighter note, Allie says of both the song and video: "The writing of this song was seamless, bitchy and fun. Violet sent me stream of consciousness style notes and visual references as well as the beat she had chosen from Le Compte De Brégeot and I wrote the whole thing in an hour. It's very easy to write with someone who knows what they want. This translated to our video as well. I trust Violet's taste as much as my own, so it was fun to just let her style me. I felt like a Barbie being dressed up by my evil step queen mom who wanted me to fit into sample size Schiaparelli couture. It was awesome!"

Allie last put out a body of work with February 2020's critically acclaimed Cape God, which has amassed over 50 million streams to date. Allie's signature goth-pop style has allowed her to garner over half a billion total streams globally and tour the world alongside pop-star counterparts like Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, and Marina. She has written platinum records for BTS and Troye Sivan. Currently, she is in the studio producing new music.