Allie X Announces 'The Cape God' Digital Concert Dec. 17

Pop darling Allie X, who released her ten-track studio album Cape God in February of this year, has announced The Cape God Digital Concert where she will perform songs from the record. It will take place Thursday, December 17, with two air times of 7 PM GMT and 7 PM Pacific. Paired with the digital concert announcement, Allie X has also announced that she will be releasing a limited edition double LP of her first two records, CollXtion I and CollXtion II, which will also include previously unreleased demos and leaks from that time period as well as newly created merch.

"I'm so xcited to announce this special show particularly since I didn't have the opportunity to tour this year. I'll be performing some of my favorite songs from Cape God plus Bitch (I had to include Bitch!), in a beautiful setting, wearing some fabulous clothes. HA! It should be an aesthetically pleasing xperience for you," Allie said. "I also got crafty during my QT and have created a double LP of my beloved records CollXtion I and CollXtion II that include most songs from the "unsolved era" plus some never before released outtakes. I hope you enjoy as much as I enjoyed putting these things together."

Prior to the global lockdown earlier this year, Allie X had planned to headline a tour that would take her throughout North America and Europe. Cape God was heralded by press, with Pitchfork dubbing the album "the strongest concept in her catalog to date" and E! News saying that "there isn't one false step on 'Cape God.'" Since its release, Cape God has accumulated over 45 million streams.

Watch a concert teaser here:

Photo Credit: Alexander Alexandrov

View More Music Stories Related Articles