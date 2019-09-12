Allday Begins North American Tour Next Week

Allday has cemented himself as one of Australia's most interesting young songwriters and in-demand performers, and his catchy songs and quick wit has seen his social media profile grow quickly. He makes tender songs that's a hybrid of hip hop and pop and, earlier this summer, released his latest album Starry Night Over The Phone via Ultra Records. The album's title is a cheeky take on Van Gogh's "Starry Night Over the Rhone."

The Los Angeles-based Australian artist is known for smashing his sets on festival stages and selling out massive headline tour dates around Australia and beyond. His co-headline North American fall tour with collaborator Mallrat is set to kick off next Wednesday, September 18 and includes SOLD OUT shows in NYC, Washington, DC and more.

Earlier this summer, he released the video for "Restless" featuring Australian pop icons The Veronicas. It captures the universal angst of daily suburban life, filmed in Allday's Australian hometown.

It's been a busy few years for Allday. His debut album Startup Cult (2014) came in at #3 on Australia's ARIA Charts and it's follow up Speeding (2017) landed a #6 debut. He's been featured by the likes of Complex, Billboard, Sway in The Morning & Paper Magazine, has three Gold ARIA certifications and accumulated over 80 million streams to-date.

ALLDAY TOUR DATES

9/18 Chicago, IL - Subterranean

9/19 Pontiac, MI - The Pike Room

9/20 Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

9/22 Montreal, QC - Le Minestere

9/24 Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

9/26 Washington, DC - DC9 Nightclub

9/27 Cambridge, MA - Middle East Upstairs *SOLD OUT

9/28 Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right *SOLD OUT

10/3 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret *SOLD OUT

10/4 Seattle, WA - Barboza

10/5 Portland, OR - Holocene

10/8 Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

10/9 Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

10/11 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

Photo credit: Matt Schirripa





