All Time Low to Headline Sad Summer Fest

Sad Summer Fest (presented by Journeys) returns in 2020 to build on the momentum created by its inaugural year. In its first summer, Sad Summer Fest trekked across the US featuring shared headlining duties from Mayday Parade, The Maine, and State Champs.

Now, back for round two, the festival has already grown in size - expanding to 18 cities including venturing across the Canadian border for one of the dates. The festival is excited to unveil this year's headliners All Time Low, a band whose career has spanned seventeen years across the scene. "Rock n Roll summer camp just hits a little bit different when you're with your friends. This tour is going to be something special, something we've all been chasing. Can't fing wait," All Time Low's frontman Alex Gaskarth says of the band's upcoming summer with Sad Summer Fest.

Other highlights for 2020 include Sad Summer Fest's partnership with REVERB, a nonprofit that works to empower music lovers to take positive action in environmental and social issues. Sad Summer Fest is delighted to bring the Rock'n'Refill program to the tour. Among other eco-efforts the festival will work to reduce it's single use plastic output by encouraging fans to refill reusable bottles at the tour's free hydration stations, presented by Journeys.

"We are excited to partner with Sad Summer Fest this year as the presenting sponsor, and to build on what started in 2019. The audience is perfectly aligned with our customers and employees. And from the bands playing the stage to the teams of people working behind the scenes, we couldn't ask for a better group of partners. So this summer, we're looking forward to creating unique, thoughtful experiences to share with our employees and core customers all across the country." - Adam Sloan, Director of Entertainment, Journeys Group

The tour will once again feature interactive fan experiences - this time bigger and better than before - including activities on site, photo backdrop activations, and much more. Sad Summer Fest is also excited to continue its philanthropic efforts by partnering with a number of non-profit organizations at both the local and national level to help inspire festival-goers to use their passion for music to give back to their community. This will involve a variety of volunteer efforts, awareness campaigns, and fundraising endeavors.

Fans can catch All Time Low, The Story So Far, Movements, The Maine, Grayscale, Yours Truly, and Destroy Boys on every date of this year's Sad Summer Fest.

Pre-sale tickets for Sad Summer Festival will go live at 12pm PT on Tuesday February 25th. Fans can use code SAD to access the pre-sale. General on sale begins on Friday February 28th at 9am PT.

www.sadsummerfest.com

www.reverb.org

7/17 • Sacramento, CA • Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo

7/18 • Anaheim, CA • City National Grove of Anaheim - Outdoors

7/19 • Phoenix, AZ • Rawhide Event Center

7/21 • Dallas, TX • Gas Monkey Live

7/22 • Houston, TX • The Lawn @ White Oak Music Hall

7/24 • Orlando, TX • The Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds

7/25 • Atlanta, GA • Steve Polk Plaza at The Masquerade

7/28 • Columbus, OH • EXPRESS LIVE! Outdoor

7/29 • Pittsburgh, PA • Stage AE Outdoors

7/31 • New York, NY • The Rooftop at Pier 17

8/1 • Worcester, MA • The Palladium Outdoors

8/2 • Asbury Park, NJ • Stone Pony Summer Stage

8/5 • Toronto, ON • RBC Echo Beach

8/7 • Baltimore, MD • MECU Pavilion

8/8 • Philadelphia, PA • Skyline Stage @ The Mann

8/12 • Chicago, IL • Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/14 • Pontiac, MI • Crofoot Ballroom Festival Grounds

8/15 • Milwaukee, WI • The Eagles Ballroom





