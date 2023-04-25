All Time Low Announce North American 'The Sound of Letting Go on Tour'

Multi-platinum-selling rock band All Time Low have announced "The Sound Of Letting Go On Tour," a North American fall headline trek featuring special guests Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauren Hibberd.

The 21-city tour will kick off on September 8 with a hometown show in Baltimore, MD, visit major markets coast-to-coast, and wrap on October 17 in Portland, OR [full itinerary below]. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning today, and general on-sale will kick off this Friday, April 28 at 10:00am local time HERE.

Next month, All Time Low will hit the road for leg one of "Tell Me I'm Alive On Tour" with support from Mayday Parade and Games We Play. The 25-city North American Trek includes two special shows of legendary proportions that quickly sold out - the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO which All Time Low is headlining for the first time on May 23; and a special unplugged performance at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on May 18 that will kick off the epic headlining tour.

Additionally, All Time Low will appear at When We Were Young Festival 2023 in Las Vegas this October. A complete list of upcoming tour dates and ticket information can be found HERE.

All Time Low's latest studio album Tell Me I'm Alive was released last month, and is available HERE via Fueled By Ramen. The 13-track collection marks All Time Low's first full-length album in three years and ushers in an exciting new era for the band.

Recorded in Los Angeles and Aspen with longtime collaborators Zakk Cervini [blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey] and Andrew Goldstein [Maroon 5, Katy Perry, Jxdn], the album is a gut punch of renegade riffs and intense introspection that finds the band reaching thrilling new heights of creativity.

Highlighted songs on Tell Me I'm Alive include the new soul-baring chant-along focus track "Calm Down," as well as the "Sleepwalking," which hit No. 1 at Alternative Radio, the emotional title track "Tell Me I'm Alive," and "Modern Love," the anti-dating anthem ironically released on Valentine's Day. All Time Low recently delivered the network television debut performance of "Calm Down" on Good Morning America.

Of the album, frontman Alex Gaskarth states, "'Tell Me I'm Alive' is an exploration of loneliness, isolation, and coping with the pitfalls of a world that feels like it's out to get you after collectively going through several very tumultuous years kicked off by the pandemic.

It is not a 'pandemic record,' per se, but written on the heels of such a life-changing event, its themes are certainly focused through and informed by that lens; Some songs echo defiance and a desire to escape, others are reflective and remorseful over lost time and longing for deeper connections and deeper meaning.

We wanted to instill a hopeful tone, but ultimately this album is about dealing with hopelessness and surviving. We hope our fans find comfort in the understanding that even at our lowest points, there can be forward motion, growth, the strength to let go of what no longer serves us, and ultimately a message of resilience."

All Time Low Tour Dates

May 07, 2023 - West Palm Beach, FL - SunFest 2023

May 18, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

May 19, 2023 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

May 20, 2023 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

May 23, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 24, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

May 26, 2023 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

May 27, 2023 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

May 28, 2023 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center

May 30, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

June 01, 2023 - Austin, TX - ACL Live - Moody Theater

June 02, 2023 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

June 03, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre At the Midland

June 04, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

June 06, 2023 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

June 07, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoor

June 09, 2023 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

June 10, 2023 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

June 11, 2023 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

June 14, 2023 - Richmond, VA - The National

June 16, 2023 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

June 17, 2023 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach

June 22, 2023 - Mexico City, Mexico - Pepsi Center

June 24, 2023 - Monterrey, Mexico - Machaca 2023

June 30, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

July 01 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

September 08, 2023 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland State Fair*

September 10, 2023 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

September 12, 2023 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17*

September 15, 2023 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom*

September 17, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore*

September 20, 2023 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY*

September 22, 2023 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore*

September 23, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

September 24, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory*

September 26, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore*

September 27, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy*

September 28, 2023 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live*

October 01, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore*

October 03, 2023 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live - Ballroom*

October 04, 2023 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum*

October 06, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*

October 07, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Observatory SD*

October 11, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern*

October 14, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield*

October 16, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo*

October 17, 2023 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater*

October 21, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival 2023

October 22, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival 2023

*On-sale Friday, April 28 at 10:00am local time

About All Time Low

All Time Low have undeniably, albeit unassumingly carved out their own corner of popular culture. The multi-platinum Maryland quartet have toppled charts, sold out arenas worldwide, and served up a series of instantly irresistible anthems in the process.

Their catalog consists of five consecutive Top 10 albums on the Billboard Top 200 in addition to picking up multi-platinum, platinum, and gold certifications. Speaking to their impact, Rolling Stone even named So Wrong, It's Right among its "50 Greatest Pop Punk Albums." In 2020, they ascended to a new commercial and critical high watermark with their eighth full-length LP, Wake Up, Sunshine.

Following a #1 debut on the Top Rock Albums chart, it spawned the biggest hit of the band's career thus far, "Monsters" [feat. blackbear]. It clinched #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay Chart for an unprecedented 18 weeks, emerging as the longest charting song ever at the Modern Rock format.

In addition to going platinum, it notably garnered "Alternative Rock Song of the Year" at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, while superstar Demi Lovato teamed up with the group for the Official Remix. Meanwhile, the mainstream came to them as they delivered show-stopping performances everywhere from Bonnaroo and Firefly to The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ellen, Good Morning America, and beyond.

Photo Credit Ashley Osborn