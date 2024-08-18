News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Alice Merton Releases New EP 'Heron II' Via Paper Plane Records

The EP is now available for streaming.

By: Aug. 18, 2024
Alice Merton Releases New EP 'Heron II' Via Paper Plane Records Image
Alice Merton has had a remarkable year so far. It began with her New Year's Day single "run away girl", which quickly racked up millions of streams and months of radio play on US alternative and Italian radio. She then released her EP, Heron, in April, embarked on a successful US headline tour in May and performed at numerous European festivals, including Hurricane (GER), Ejekt (GRE) and Rock Werchter (BEL). 

Expanding on the Heron universe and allowing fans a deeper dive into the music world of Alice Merton, a special edition EP, Heron II, is out today. It includes a live recording from Vienna's Donauinselfest and a new remix of "run away girl (night raven remix)". This mix channels the infectious groove of the original track and captures the style and energy of the live performance. 
 
Heron II will also feature a new stripped down version of "don't leave me alone with my thoughts (treehouse version)" and the previously released "run away girl (black sands version)", as well as collaborations with the London Contemporary Voices for "how well do you know your feelings?" and "between the lines".

Listen here:

HERON II - TRACKLISTING

  1. run away girl (night raven remix)
  2. don't leave me alone with my thoughts (treehouse version)
  3. run away girl (black sands version)
  4. how well do you know your feeling (London Contemporary Voices)
  5. between the lines (London Contemporary Voices)
  6. run away girl (live in Vienna)
  7. run away girl
  8. pick me up
  9. don't leave me alone with my thoughts
  10. how well do you know your feelings?
  11. between the lines
  12. run away girl (instrumental)
  13. don't leave me alone with my thoughts (instrumental)
  14. how well do you know your feelings? (instrumental)
  15. between the lines (instrumental)

Photo credit: Elias Köhler



