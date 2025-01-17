Ali Sethi Shares New Single 'Tera Sitam'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pakistani-American pop star Ali Sethi has kicked off 2025 with the release of a new single, “Tera Sitam” via Zubberdust Media/The Orchard. The now-tender, now-soaring single paints a picture of exile, heartache and eventual deliverance, drawing on themes of personal survival as well as social and cultural dislocation.

It was co-produced by Romil Hemnani (Brockhamton) whose tastefully scattered handclaps and murky piano bars anchor the drama in rueful elegance. An instant classic in the styles of Mahmood and Adele, the track transcends language with its raw emotive power and vocal prowess. Sethi says, “‘Tera Sitam’ is an operatic ballad in the grand tradition of Urdu letters: an elegy for a romance that has run its course.”

“Tera Sitam” was co-produced by Sethi, Hemani, Kaushlesh "Garry" Purohit, and Abdullah Siddiqui. It was co-written by Sethi, Hemani, Purohit and Sunayana Kachroo. It is the follow up to “Lovely Bukhaar,” a sultry, and deliciously unclassifiable track that blurs the lines between hip hop, Bollywood, flamenco, and punk rock. “Lovely Bukhaar’s” b-side “Dil (Awakening)” reinterprets a traditional ghazal with muted, glitchy textures that evoke the breezes and crooning mendicants of Sethi’s native Punjab.

Ali Sethi's music seamlessly blends traditional qawwali, ghazals, and modern influences, reflecting his unique cultural and artistic identity. He first gained attention with the publication of his debut novel, The Wishmaker, in 2009, before turning to music and achieving global fame with his groundbreaking hit single “Pasoori.” Described by The New Yorker as “a love song that sounds like a threat,” the track topped Spotify’s viral chart and was Google’s most-searched song worldwide in 2022. With over 1 billion streams, it stands as the most successful Coke Studio song to date and has become a staple in South Asian clubs, restaurants, and wedding halls. It also made its way into pop culture with a feature on Disney+’s Ms. Marvel.

Sethi’s impact extends beyond music. In 2022, he was named to TIME Magazine’s “TIME100 Next” list. The following year, he collaborated with Nicolás Jaar on Intiha, an album that received acclaim from NPR, Pitchfork, and Stereogum. Read the Pitchfork feature here.

Born in Lahore, Pakistan, and now based in New York City as a U.S. citizen, Sethi infuses his music with a rich interplay of Punjabi folk, contemporary beats, and campy theatricality, mirroring his diasporic identity. His creative pursuits across music, film, and literature showcase a voice that bridges ancient traditions with a modern sensibility, making him a truly multifaceted global artist.

“Tera Sitam” and “Lovely Bukhaar” represents a hint of what is to come later this year with the release of a full album.

Photo Credit: Fujio Emura, Courtesy of Zubberdust Media LLC

