Algiers Releases New Album THERE IS NO YEAR

There Is No Year, the highly anticipated third album from Atlanta via London/NYC four-piece Algiers, is out today on Matador Records.

In celebration of There Is No Year, the band will perform in several U.S. record stores this week and next, kicking off tonight at Atlanta's Criminal Records with further sets confirmed at Philadelphia's Repo and Brooklyn's Rough Trade. See below and visit algierstheband.com/instoretour for further details. In February, the band will kick off a European tour, returning stateside in March to play D.C.'s Black Cat, Los Angeles' The Echo, Brooklyn's St. Vitus and more.

The album was recorded over the past year by childhood friends and Atlanta natives Franklin James Fisher, Ryan Mahan and Lee Tesche, as well as drummer Matt Tong, in New York alongside producers Randall Dunn [Sunn O))), Earth] and Ben Greenberg [Zs, Uniform (as featured on Twin Peaks season 3)]. There Is No Year is titled for author Blake Butler's novel of the same name, a major inspiration to the band over the course of the album's making.

"Those aware of the ideals of this outspoken four-piece will find their latest direction on There Is No Year traversing unprecedented ground," says Butler in his bio for the album. "Coming off two years of nonstop world-touring for their critically acclaimed second album, The Underside of Power-including Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic States and the Balkans, where they have established a rabid following; an extended stint opening for Depeche Mode in huge stadiums such as the 75,000-capacity Olympiastadion in Berlin; as well as Glastonbury 2019-There is No Year solidifies and expands upon the doom-laden soul of their foundation, toward an even vaster, more genre-challenging sound, one somehow suspended in the amber of 'a different era,' as described by guitarist Lee Tesche."

Formed in London in 2012 by Fisher, Mahan and Tesche, friends from Atlanta who had been playing music together since childhood, the band recruited drummer Matt Tong (ex-Bloc Party) and signed to Matador in 2014. Since, they have toured relentlessly worldwide and released two massively acclaimed albums, 2015's self titled and their breakthrough 2017 sophomore LP The Underside of Power.

ALGIERS-THERE IS NO YEAR

1. There Is No Year

2. Dispossession

3. Hour of the Furnaces

4. Losing is Ours

5. Unoccupied

6. Chaka

7. Wait for The Sound

8. Repeating Night

9. We Can't Be Found

10. Nothing Bloomed

11. Void

ALGIERS LIVE IN-STORE TOUR

January 17 Atlanta, GA Criminal Records

January 18 Raleigh, NC Schoolkids Records

January 20 Baltimore, MD The Sound Garden

January 21 Philadelphia, PA Repo

January 22 Brooklyn, NY Rough Trade NYC

ALGIERS LIVE

February 3 Brighton, U.K. The Haunt

February 5 London, U.K. Village Underground

February 6 Manchester, U.K. YES

February 7 Glasgow, U.K. Stereo

February 8 Dublin, Ireland Whelans

February 10 Leeds, U.K. Brudenell

February 12 Brussels, Belgium Botanique Rotonde

February 13 Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso Upstairs

February 14 Cologne, Germany Club Volta

February 15 Schorndorf, Germany Manufaktur

February 17 Frankfurt, Germany Zoom

February 18 Dresden, Germany Beatpol

February 20 Warsaw, Poland Hybrydy

February 21 Prague, Czech Republic Lucerna Music Bar

February 22 Vienna, Austria Flex

February 25 Munich, Germany Strom

February 26 Rome, Italy Monk

February 27 Milan, Italy Ohibò

February 29 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz 3

March 1 Madrid, Spain Café Berlin

March 3 Bordeaux, France Barby

March 4 Nantes, France Stereolux

March 5 Paris, France La Maroquinerie

March 11 Philadelphia, PA Johnny Brenda's

March 12 Washington, D.C. Black Cat

March 13 Asheville, NC Mothlight

March 14 Atlanta, GA 529

March 16-22 Austin, TX SXSW

March 20 Tucson, AZ Club Congress

March 21 San Diego, CA Casbah

March 24 Los Angeles, CA The Echo

March 25 San Francisco, CA Slims

March 25-29 Boise, ID Treefort Music Festival

March 28 Portland, OR Polaris Hall

March 29 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

April 1 St. Paul, MN Turf Club

April 2 Milwaukee, WI Cactus Club

April 3 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle

April 4 Columbus, OH Rumba Café

April 5 Detroit, MI Deluxx Fluxx

April 6 Toronto, ON The Baby G

April 7 Montreal, QC Bar Le "Ritz" P.D.B.

April 9 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus

April 16-19 Tulburg, Netherlands Roadburn 2020 Festival

April 21 Hamburg, Germany Knust

April 23 Oslo, Norway Revolver

April 24 Stockholm, Sweden Nalen Klubb

April 25 Lund, Sweden Mejeriet

April 27 Berlin, Germany Lido

April 29 St. Petersburg, Russia Morze

April 30 Moscow, Russia Aglomerat

May 3 Bern, Switzerland ISC

May 4 Zurich, Switzerland Bogen F





Related Articles View More Music Stories