Algiers Releases New Album THERE IS NO YEAR
There Is No Year, the highly anticipated third album from Atlanta via London/NYC four-piece Algiers, is out today on Matador Records.
In celebration of There Is No Year, the band will perform in several U.S. record stores this week and next, kicking off tonight at Atlanta's Criminal Records with further sets confirmed at Philadelphia's Repo and Brooklyn's Rough Trade. See below and visit algierstheband.com/instoretour for further details. In February, the band will kick off a European tour, returning stateside in March to play D.C.'s Black Cat, Los Angeles' The Echo, Brooklyn's St. Vitus and more.
The album was recorded over the past year by childhood friends and Atlanta natives Franklin James Fisher, Ryan Mahan and Lee Tesche, as well as drummer Matt Tong, in New York alongside producers Randall Dunn [Sunn O))), Earth] and Ben Greenberg [Zs, Uniform (as featured on Twin Peaks season 3)]. There Is No Year is titled for author Blake Butler's novel of the same name, a major inspiration to the band over the course of the album's making.
"Those aware of the ideals of this outspoken four-piece will find their latest direction on There Is No Year traversing unprecedented ground," says Butler in his bio for the album. "Coming off two years of nonstop world-touring for their critically acclaimed second album, The Underside of Power-including Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic States and the Balkans, where they have established a rabid following; an extended stint opening for Depeche Mode in huge stadiums such as the 75,000-capacity Olympiastadion in Berlin; as well as Glastonbury 2019-There is No Year solidifies and expands upon the doom-laden soul of their foundation, toward an even vaster, more genre-challenging sound, one somehow suspended in the amber of 'a different era,' as described by guitarist Lee Tesche."
Formed in London in 2012 by Fisher, Mahan and Tesche, friends from Atlanta who had been playing music together since childhood, the band recruited drummer Matt Tong (ex-Bloc Party) and signed to Matador in 2014. Since, they have toured relentlessly worldwide and released two massively acclaimed albums, 2015's self titled and their breakthrough 2017 sophomore LP The Underside of Power.
ALGIERS-THERE IS NO YEAR
1. There Is No Year
2. Dispossession
3. Hour of the Furnaces
4. Losing is Ours
5. Unoccupied
6. Chaka
7. Wait for The Sound
8. Repeating Night
9. We Can't Be Found
10. Nothing Bloomed
11. Void
ALGIERS LIVE IN-STORE TOUR
January 17 Atlanta, GA Criminal Records
January 18 Raleigh, NC Schoolkids Records
January 20 Baltimore, MD The Sound Garden
January 21 Philadelphia, PA Repo
January 22 Brooklyn, NY Rough Trade NYC
ALGIERS LIVE
February 3 Brighton, U.K. The Haunt
February 5 London, U.K. Village Underground
February 6 Manchester, U.K. YES
February 7 Glasgow, U.K. Stereo
February 8 Dublin, Ireland Whelans
February 10 Leeds, U.K. Brudenell
February 12 Brussels, Belgium Botanique Rotonde
February 13 Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso Upstairs
February 14 Cologne, Germany Club Volta
February 15 Schorndorf, Germany Manufaktur
February 17 Frankfurt, Germany Zoom
February 18 Dresden, Germany Beatpol
February 20 Warsaw, Poland Hybrydy
February 21 Prague, Czech Republic Lucerna Music Bar
February 22 Vienna, Austria Flex
February 25 Munich, Germany Strom
February 26 Rome, Italy Monk
February 27 Milan, Italy Ohibò
February 29 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz 3
March 1 Madrid, Spain Café Berlin
March 3 Bordeaux, France Barby
March 4 Nantes, France Stereolux
March 5 Paris, France La Maroquinerie
March 11 Philadelphia, PA Johnny Brenda's
March 12 Washington, D.C. Black Cat
March 13 Asheville, NC Mothlight
March 14 Atlanta, GA 529
March 16-22 Austin, TX SXSW
March 20 Tucson, AZ Club Congress
March 21 San Diego, CA Casbah
March 24 Los Angeles, CA The Echo
March 25 San Francisco, CA Slims
March 25-29 Boise, ID Treefort Music Festival
March 28 Portland, OR Polaris Hall
March 29 Seattle, WA The Crocodile
April 1 St. Paul, MN Turf Club
April 2 Milwaukee, WI Cactus Club
April 3 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle
April 4 Columbus, OH Rumba Café
April 5 Detroit, MI Deluxx Fluxx
April 6 Toronto, ON The Baby G
April 7 Montreal, QC Bar Le "Ritz" P.D.B.
April 9 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus
April 16-19 Tulburg, Netherlands Roadburn 2020 Festival
April 21 Hamburg, Germany Knust
April 23 Oslo, Norway Revolver
April 24 Stockholm, Sweden Nalen Klubb
April 25 Lund, Sweden Mejeriet
April 27 Berlin, Germany Lido
April 29 St. Petersburg, Russia Morze
April 30 Moscow, Russia Aglomerat
May 3 Bern, Switzerland ISC
May 4 Zurich, Switzerland Bogen F