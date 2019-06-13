Alec Benjamin Unveils New Track MUST HAVE BEEN THE WIND

Today, acclaimed singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin has unveiled his newest song "Must Have Been The Wind," available now at all DSPs and streaming services (Listen HERE). The track is accompanied by a lyric video, streaming now HERE.

Since the release of his critically-acclaimed debut mixtape NARRATED FOR YOU back in November, Alec Benjamin's star has continued to rise without any signs of slowing down. Most recently, the mixtape's chart-climbing lead single "Let Me Down Slowly" was officially certified platinum. This fall, he'll perform his largest U.S. headline shows to date at Fonda Theatre in LA on Wednesday, October 9thand Terminal 5 in NYC on Friday, October 25th. Alec recently announced his first-ever Caught In The Middle World Tour, which gets underway August 16th at Summer Sonic in Tokyo, Japan and continues through Dublin, Ireland on November 28th. He'll also make festival rounds this summer including performances at both Firefly and Lollapalooza. For a glimpse at Alec's incredible live show watch him perform "Water Fountain" and "Let Me Down Slowly" LIVE from New York. See complete itinerary below and please visit http://alecbenjamin.com/tour for tickets and more information.

Last month, Alec brought out his idol and friend John Mayer to a packed crowd that went wild. The two performed Alec's fan-favorite song "Death Of A Hero" (watch HERE) and then John's classic "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" during night 1 of Alec's two back-to-back sold-out shows at LA's El Rey Theatre which bookended his second sold-out nationwide US headline Outrunning Karma Tour. Mayer, who also had Alec as a guest on his Instagram show, is calling him "a young jedi".

The rising artist - who has racked up over 650 million global streams - kicked off 2019 with his US television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden, performing his now RIAA platinum certified single "Let Me Down Slowly." That same day began with the release of the striking updated version of "Let Me Down Slowly" featuring Alessia Cara. Upon release, the duet quickly received rave reviews withROLLING STONE hailing, "Benjamin and Cara's voices meld together on the hypnotic pop tune as they reflect on vulnerability and the fear of losing a good relationship. Cara's contribution is a bit of soulful accentuation to the cooler tones of Benjamin's voice as she tackles the second verse and chorus." Benjamin went on to enter the Billboard Hot 100 with "Let Me Down Slowly (Feat. Alessia Cara)" and graced the cover of Spotify's esteemed Pop Rising playlist. Alec's Spotify Singles are also now available and feature stripped renditions of "Let Me Down Slowly" as well as his fan-favorite, emotionally gripping cover of Eminem's "Stan" - listen HERE.

NARRATED FOR YOU, Benjamin's extraordinary debut mixtape has received praise from fans and critics alike, with both The New York Times and TIME applauding fan favorite "The Water Fountain" on release day. Alec's compelling companion visuals for mixtape tracks "Let Me Down Slowly," "If We Have Each Other," and "Boy In The Bubble" have amassed over 36 million collective views on YouTube. In addition to love from fans and critics, Benjamin has begun to garner support from other musicians, including Billie Eilish, Bryson Tiller, Kevin Abstract and more.

ALEC BENJAMIN - 2019 LIVE DATES

JUNE

22 Dover, DE Firefly Festival

AUGUST

1 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza

4 Montreal, Quebec Osheaga

CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE WORLD TOUR

AUGUST

16 Tokyo, Japan Summer Sonic Festival

OCTOBER

9 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

25 New York, NY Terminal 5

NOVEMBER

3 Helsinki, Finland Tavastia Club

6 Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene

7 Stockholm, Sweden Fryshuset (Klubben)

9 Copenhagen, Denmark Grey Hall

10 Hamburg, Germany Gruenspan

11 Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso - SOLD OUT

12 Brussels, Belgium Salle de la Madeleine

15 Prague, Czech Republic Palac Akropolis

16 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg Rockhal Club

18 Cologne, Germany Carlswerk Victoria

19 Munich, Germany Muffathalle

20 Milan, Italy Magazzini Generali

22 Berlin, Germany Metropol

23 Warsaw, Poland Hybrydy

25 Paris, France Le Trabendo

26 London, UK O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire - SOLD OUT

28 Dublin, Ireland Olympia Theatre





