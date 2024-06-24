Alberta Cross Releases Single 'Old Man Chicago' With Jack Savoretti

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alberta Cross shares new single ‘Old Man Chicago’ in collaboration with Jack Savoretti. It features on the reworked ‘The Thief & The Heartbreaker’ due later this year, a fresh take on Alberta Cross’s 2007 debut which hosts a wealth of musical collaborations.

Petter Stakee speaks on the collaboration’, “Jack and I met in the early London days. We were both very young and footloose, doing loads of acoustic shows around town wherever we could to get experience and get better at what we did. There was a real hunger in all of us back then, and still is to this day which has always been very inspiring to me. Those early friendships were so important too. I always think you needed that support especially when you’re a younger artist. Being there to push your good friends along with encouragement and feedback. Jack’s voice and charisma always blew me away and those early days were so key to get the band started so I’m so happy that he agreed to sing on Old Man Chicago and be part of this grand collaboration project”

Jack Savoretti also comments, “I used to flyer outside the Barfly in Camden for Alberta Cross and its various previous incarnations. So 20 years later to be singing with my dear friend Petter on my favourite song of the band is a true honour”.

‘Old Man Chicago’ follows previous single ‘Lucy Rider (featuring Katie Melua)’, and both feature on Alberta Cross’s reworked debut album ‘The Thief and The Heartbreaker’ which hosts a wealth of musical collaborations from friends. Re-recorded in Frome, Somerset, at Ethan John and Dom Monks (Big Thief) Bert Jansch studio, the release was self-produced by Alberta Cross vocalist Petter Ericson Stakee, and mastered at the hallowed Abbey Road Studios. The record will be released later this year.

Alberta Cross are an Anglo-Swedish rock band founded by singer and guitarist Petter Ericson Stakee and London’s Terry Wolfers in the mid-00s. Their anthemic Americana-tinged songs possess a vulnerability and earthiness and they have consistently pushed the boundaries of alternative music with their timeless sound and artistic vision.

Originally released in 2007 as a collection of self produced demos, Alberta Cross’s debut ‘The Thief and The Heartbreaker’ set the blueprint of their sound. “It felt so great writing those songs” recalls Petter. “Wherever I play in the world, I still have to play them. It felt so pure, it was one of the most exciting times I’ve had as a songwriter”.

What followed was success on both sides of the Atlantic and the relentless grind of US touring that comes with it. They embarked on high-profile jaunts with Mumford & Sons, Portugal. The Man, Neil Young, Them Crooked Vultures and Rag N’ Bone Man and performed on distinguished TV shows around the globe, appearing on The Late Show with David Letterman, Last Call with Carson Daly and more, whilst their tracks were featured on hit TV shows such as Million Little Pieces, Sons Of Anarchy and Californication.

More recently, 2023 saw the release of Alberta Cross’s most recent album ‘Sinking Ships’, establishing their music as vital as ever. It was supported by the likes of Billboard, Clash, Rolling Stone, and NPR.

PHOTO CREDITS: Dave Watts

