Alberta Cross Release Cover of Sharon Van Etten's 'Every Time The Sun Comes Up' From New LP 'Sinking Ships'

The London-based rock band Alberta Cross released a cover of Sharon Van Etten's "Every Time The Sun Comes Up" from their forthcoming album, Sinking Ships, out March 31 via Dark Matter / AMK distributed through Kartel Music Group. The album is now available for pre-order.

About the single, Swedish-born lead singer and guitarist Petter Ericson Stakee comments: "Sharon is such a talented songwriter and performer - and I've been a fan for as long as I can remember. We certainly didn't take recording her song lightly - but we are really proud of how it came out. That said, when the song is this good, it does make things easier...

Whether it was intentional or not I can't remember, but I feel our tempo and version captures the mood of when we recorded it - the fear, seriousness and uncertainty of the world - alongside the joy and escapism of just disconnecting and having that stolen concentrated time with our loved ones. I love the self acceptance side of the song - and of course the humor. For me, the song has become a real moment on the record."

Sinking Ships was written mostly at the legendary The Wool Hall in Frome Somerset with Petter's long term producer and collaborator, Luke Potashnick - Luke recently bought and renovated The Wool Hall (legendary in part due to Van Morrisson and Tears for Fears recording albums there).

Luke comments, "I adore the feeling of this record - when writing together, Petter and I always end up somewhere on the same page - maybe it's the Scandinavian in us, maybe it's the life-stage we both share." He continues, "The cover of Sharon Van Etten's song is also a really special moment on the record for me. I never know how I truly feel about covers on a record of otherwise original songs...But this song is just so good and again I'm really proud of this version".

Earlier this year, Alberta Cross released the official video for "Glow In The Dark" directed by Luis Velasco, who also shot and directed the video for "Mercy." The video was shot on super8 and MiniDV cameras in Barcelona and Montseny Natural Park and features the art-fashion photographer and model Nereis Ferrer.

The album, which will be Alberta Cross' seventh, has definitely taken longer than was first expected, Petter comments, "After everything the world has seen these past two years, the album took longer than we expected to record and release...the writing side of it actually came together quite quickly. But now that it is finally coming out, the timing actually feels serendipitous - the themes and lyrics of these songs do in fact reflect what's going on in the world today. Even though I wrote some of these tunes a while ago they strangely feel more relevant today than they did back then".

To celebrate album release, Alberta Cross will perform a headline show at OMEARA, London on April 4th, and it will be the first time Petter has played in the UK since early 2020. Support will come from American singer-songwriter and actress Alison Sudol and London-based singer-songwriter Martin Luke Brown.

It is the first in a series of events to celebrate 'K_20' - 20 years of Kartel Music Group, and marks the official launch of Kartel's new alternative imprint AMK, more announcements on K_20 to follow over the coming weeks.

Since forming in 2005 - Alberta Cross have toured with Mumford & Sons, Portugal. The Man, Neil Young, Them Crooked Vultures (David Grohl, Josh Homme and John Paul Jones) and Rag N' Bone Man to name a few, performed on TV around the world including The Late Show with David Letterman and Last Call with Carson Daly, had tracks featured in multiple US hit TV series (Million Little Pieces, Sons of Anarchy, Californication) and released six previous albums. Now back in the UK, Petter will be promoting the new album in the UK and across Europe throughout 2023, with US dates to come.

Photo Credit: Courtney Sultan