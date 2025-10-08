Alan Jackson Sets 2026 Farewell Nashville Show with Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alan Jackson has set the date for his Nashville finale show, marking the conclusion of his vast career spanning 40 years. Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale – the last full-length concert of Jackson’s touring career – will take place Saturday, June 27, 2026 at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.

An all-star lineup of artists will join Jackson to celebrate his career and legacy. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Lee Ann Womack will all perform at the event, with more multi-platinum, Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winning artists to be announced.

“We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started for me, and that’s in Nashville – Music City – where country music lives,” said Jackson.

Registration for pre-sales are now open at www.AlanJacksonLastCall.com and continues through Monday, October 13. Pre-sales begin Wednesday, October 15 at 10:00am CT. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 17 (Jackson’s birthday) at 10:00am CT, should any remain. VIP experiences are also available.

At a May concert in Milwaukee, Jackson announced the end of his touring career, surprising many when he told the sellout crowd, “This is my last road show.” “It’s been a long, sweet ride. It started 40 years ago,” he went on to explain. “I’ve really lived the American dream for sure – I’m so blessed.”

His touring career has taken his catalog of country music from coast to coast countless times, crossing Canada from sea to sea, and has made its way to such far-reaching places as Australia, Brazil, and Europe. His Last Call: One More for the Road tour – which began in 2022 and continued through this past spring – found the Country Music Hall of Fame member playing to audiences at sellout and capacity concerts.

Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale is presented by Silverbelly Whiskey and promoted by Doussan Music Group and Peachtree Entertainment. Complete tour information is available at alanjackson.com. For each ticket sold, $1.00 will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, a 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt organization that funds research to find a cure for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, and matched by $2.00 from a generous donor.

ABOUT ALAN JACKSON:

A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Alan Jackson’s accolades include three CMA Entertainer of the Year honors, over 30 years of membership in the Grand Ole Opry, a Billboard ranking as one of the Top 10 Country Artists of All-Time, induction to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Heritage Award as the most-performed country songwriter-artist of ASCAP’s first 100 years.

The man from rural Newnan, GA has sold nearly 60 million albums worldwide and released more than 60 singles – registering 50 Top Ten hits and 35 #1s (including 26 Billboard chart-toppers). He has earned more than 150 major music industry awards – including 22 Academy of Country Music Awards, 17 Country Music Association Awards (including the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award), a pair of Grammys, ASCAP’s Founders and Golden Note Awards, and the NSAI’s Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award. He was recently presented with the inaugural Alan Jackson Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Country Music, an honor which now bears his name.

Photo credit: David McClister