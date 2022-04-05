Airbourne Announce Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Aussie rockers AIRBOURNE have announced their Fall 2022 North American tour. The tour kicks off September 9 in New York City and runs through October 11 in Los Angeles. All dates are below.

Tickets are available for general on-sale on Friday, April 8 at 10am local time. Get tickets here.

The tour is the band's first U.S. and Canadian run since the release of 2019's Boneshaker. The band has also just released the video for "Burnout the Nitro" from the album.

"We are from Melbourne, the most locked down city in the world. Unleashed at last, Airbourne are the most set-free animals on the planet. Look out," the band says. "They wouldn't let us in for two years, and after this tour, they'll never let us back. Get your tickets - NOW OR NEVER!!"

In other Airbourne news, the band's song "Breakin' Outta Hell" was recently featured on the Netflix series Cobra Kai.

Watch the new music video here:

Airbourne Tour Dates

9/9 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

9/10 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

9/11 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

9/15 - Quebec City, QC - St. Roch XP L'Impérial Bell

9/16 - Saguenay, QC - Festival Saint-Honoré dans l'Vent

9/17 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

9/20 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

9/22 - London, ON - London Music Hall

9/23 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner

9/24 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

9/26 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

9/27 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

9/28 - Winnipeg, MB - The Pyramid Cabaret

9/30 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

10/1 - Edmonton, AB - Midway

10/3 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

10/4 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

10/5 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

10/7 - San Francisco, CA - Starline Social Club

10/8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

10/11 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour