Aime Simone Announces Debut Album SAY YES, SAY NO

Aime Simone has announced the release of his debut album Say Yes, Say No out on July 31st and available to pre-order here. The album is a bright and soulful record from the Berlin-based, Parisian singer and is entirely self-written, produced and mixed.



Say Yes, Say No is an open journal and a journey that weaves from reflective nostalgia of melancholic lows, to a breath of new energy and hopeful sentimentality.



This is reflected in the transition from the airy electronic acoustic-laced opener 'Everything's Changing' to the delectate trap-infused pop of 'Humankind', which highlights Aime's restored faith in himself and the world around him.



Regarding the album Aime says, "The album is a celebration of my acceptance of imperfection, it's for those who have felt brought down, as I did, by negative self-esteem and expectations of society."



Say Yes, Say No is a sensitive and unique take on pop music and finds Aime inspired by his varied influences; from post punk and indie rock, to hip hop and trap, as well as soul and 60s pop.



The album prompts a response from all emotions. It's a record to dance to, as found in the vivid alt-pop of lead single 'What's Up With The World?', while it's also a record to cry to. The latter provoked by deeply honest and moving moments such as the haunting 'Don't Be Sad', or latest single 'In This Dark Time', recently recorded in reaction to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Say Yes, Say No carries an inspiring theme throughout, revealing a supportive message of comfort to those who have ever felt alienated or isolated.



This is demonstrated directly in the title itself. Say Yes, Say No reflects a life of self-doubt, heavily influenced by icons, while also dispirited by the opinions of others. Ultimately Say Yes, Say No flourishes to celebrate a new found self-confidence.



Aime Simone's character is both unusual and complex, dictated by a life that has experienced great highs, the deepest lows, and huge challenges.



Say Yes, Say No plays as an open diary, deeply honest and therapeutic, both sonically and lyrically. Inspired by life changing moments and a fresh outlook on the world, the album is captivating and thought provoking. Say Yes, Say No is an intimate introduction to the fascinating being of Aime Simone.



SAY YES, SAY NO TRACK LISTING

Everything's Changing In This Dark Time Don't Be Sad Strange Island Imaginary Lovers Vienna Hold Me Alive What's Up With The World? Shining Light Humankind

