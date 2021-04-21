Against the Current Share 'Weapon (Acoustic)'

Fueled By Ramen recording artist Against The Current have shared "weapon (Acoustic)." The stripped-back track is available now on all DSPs, with the accompanying visual streaming on Against The Current's official YouTube channel.

"weapon" debuted in March and quickly made waves, with the official video racking up over a million views. The track was hailed by The Noise as a "powerful rock anthem," while Alternative Press praised "weapon" as a "fiery, upbeat song reminiscent of early aughts emo punk." The release followed the trio's October single, "that won't save us," which premiered via FLOOD Magazine and was touted by Billboard as a "guitar-driven jam." Produced by Matt Squire [Panic! At The Disco, Ariana Grande, All Time Low], "that won't save us" marked the first taste of new music since the band's 2018 album Past Lives and found the group returning to its guitar-driven roots.

Against The Current have earned accolades and a faithful fan following with their brand of pop, rock, and indie sounds. The group's 2018 sophomore effort Past Lives was praised by Billboard for its "euphoric hooks" and garnered attention from the likes of NME and Upset Magazine, while debut album IN OUR BONES immediately entered Billboard's "Top New Artists" chart at #2 upon its May 2016 release.

Led by charismatic singer Chrissy Costanza alongside Dan Gow (guitar, vocals) and Will Ferri (drums, keyboards, vocals), the band has quickly established themselves as an original force all their own. Known for their thrilling live shows, ATC has headlined three of their own world tours, including 2018's "Past Lives World Tour," played on Reading and Leeds' Main Stage in 2019 and were greeted by an in-person audience of 50,000 and nearly 100 million streaming at Beijing National Stadium for their performance of the official 2017 League of Legends World Championship anthem, "Legends Never Die."

The group has built a massive social media audience, racking up more than two million YouTube subscribers and nearly 400 million views, with Costanza becoming one of the most recognizable female voices in the gaming industry and a major online presence all her own. Expanding her impact in the gaming world, Chrissy joined forces with Cailin Russo for the 2019 League of Legends tournament theme "Phoenix," and is currently the host of VENN's (Videogame Entertainment News Network) new Guest House series, a weekly interactive discovery program showcasing gamers, celebrities, athletes, and musicians.

Watch here: