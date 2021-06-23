Against the Current Announce New EP 'fever'

Fueled By Ramen recording artist Against The Current have announced their new EP fever, arriving July 23rd. The seven-track collection marks the first new body of work since the group's 2018 album Past Lives and is heralded by the release of new single "again&again (featuring guardin)," with the official visualizer streaming now on Against The Current's official YouTube channel. fever includes previously released singles "weapon" and "that won't save us" and is available for preorder now (see attached tracklisting).

"I wanted to encapsulate the maddening feeling of being trapped in a vicious cycle in your own head, and especially show that just because it's all in your head, doesn't at all detract from how real and potent that feeling can be," commented frontwoman Chrissy Costanza. "We were also really stoked to work with guardin; he completely captured the essence of the song in his lyrics and the raw emotion of his delivery. It was such a blast getting to be the three of us in person again. After 'that won't save us,' restrictions had tightened up so everything we'd done since was remote until this shoot. Though we were able to get creative with the distance, nothing compares to being together in real life again."

Elaborating on the EP, Costanza continued, "Throughout our lives we ebb and flow through stages of death, rebirth, growth and so the cycle continues. Yet sometimes the metaphorical dying aspect can be quite painful, or we may attempt to prolong the inevitable. Fevers occur when the body is trying to battle an infection, and sometimes our lives become infected as well. This EP is about the fever, burning out the infection within us and around us, so something new can be born."

"again&again" follows the group's latest track "weapon," which debuted in March and quickly made waves, with the official video racking up over a million views. The track was praised by Alternative Press as a "fiery, upbeat song reminiscent of early aughts emo punk," while The Noise hailed "weapon" as a "powerful rock anthem." The release followed the trio's October single, "that won't save us," which premiered via FLOOD Magazine and was touted by Billboard as a "guitar-driven jam." Produced by Matt Squire [Panic! At The Disco, Ariana Grande, All Time Low], "that won't save us" found the group returning to its guitar-driven roots.

Against The Current have earned accolades and a faithful fan following with their brand of pop, rock, and indie sounds. The group's 2018 sophomore effort Past Lives was praised by Billboard for its "euphoric hooks" and garnered attention from the likes of NME and Upset Magazine, while debut album In Our Bones immediately entered Billboard's "Top New Artists" chart at #2 upon its May 2016 release.

Led by charismatic singer Chrissy Costanza alongside Dan Gow (guitar, vocals) and Will Ferri (drums, keyboards, vocals), the band has quickly established themselves as an original force all their own. Known for their thrilling live shows, ATC has headlined three of their own world tours, including 2018's "Past Lives World Tour," played on Reading and Leeds' Main Stage in 2019 and were greeted by an in-person audience of 50,000 and nearly 100 million streaming at Beijing National Stadium for their performance of the official 2017 League of Legends World Championship anthem, "Legends Never Die."

The group has built a massive social media audience, racking up more than two million YouTube subscribers and nearly 400 million views, with Costanza becoming one of the most recognizable female voices in the gaming industry and a major online presence all her own. Expanding her impact in the gaming world, Chrissy joined forces with Cailin Russo for the 2019 League of Legends tournament theme "Phoenix," and recently hosted VENN's (Videogame Entertainment News Network) new Guest House series, a weekly interactive discovery program showcasing gamers, celebrities, athletes, and musicians.

Photo Credit: Beth Saravo