Afterlife Announce Highly Anticipated Sophomore Album 'Part Of Me'

Metalcore four-piece Afterlife have officially announced their highly-anticipated sophomore album Part of Me will be released August 13, 2021 via Hopeless Records. Additionally, the band has released the title track, which is proving to be one of their most personal and impressive displays of lyricism and musicality to date.

"I grew up in a turbulent household and had a strained relationship with my family on top of other issues growing up and for so many years. I just didn't understand why things were the way they were which unfortunately had a lot of long-term effects on me later in life. But as an adult I was able to go back and have those conversations, breakdown my childhood and finally receive the closure I so desperately needed growing up. I believe that this song is me putting that chapter of my life to rest, while recognizing that I am who I am today because of those events and that it will always be a part of me that I carry," shares front man Tyler Levenson on today's release. "Writing this song with our long-time friend and producer Zach Jones was an amazing feeling since he's been there since day one with the band and he really knows how to bring the emotion out of me in the most honest and impactful way."

"Part Of Me" joins previously released singles "Burn It Down" and "Wasting Time" from the forthcoming 10-track album. "When coming up with a name for the album we really wanted people to feel as though they had a true part of us in each song," Levenson continues. "Each track is so personal to me, and I hope that listeners can hear how open I was in my songwriting and are able to reflect on their own lives and find parts of themselves in this music too."

Fans can stream the new single and pre-order Part Of Me today at https://smarturl.it/AfterlifePartofMe. The band has also teamed up with KNOTFEST for the exclusive premiere of the "Part Of Me" music video, which can be viewed here.

Afterlife released their debut album Breaking Point via Hopeless Records in early 2019, which immediately gained immense praise from fans while garnering adds to Spotify's Rock Hard, New Core and New Bloodplaylists, Amazon's Fresh Hard Rock and The Forge UK playlists and Pandora's New Rock station. Additional support from BBC Radio 1 Kerrang!, idobi Howl and Alternative Press as well as multiple Number 1 spots on Sirius XM Octane has helped propel Afterlife into headphones of listeners around the world.

The album ambitiously tackles a variety of impactful topics from mental health and domestic assault to political apathy and the weight of guilt over the course of 10 unique tracks that blend influences like Slipknot, Linkin Park and modern hip-hop. Breaking Point is available to stream and purchase at http://smarturl.it/afterlifebp.