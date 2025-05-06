Aerosmith's Joe Perry Returns to the Road with 'The Joe Perry Project'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Aerosmith guitarist and songwriter Joe Perry is set to return to the road for a series of August performances with The Joe Perry Project. The 8-date run kicks off August 13 in Tampa, FL, and wraps August 23 in Port Chester, New York, with an August 19 performance in PERRY’s Boston hometown.

For the North American trek—which marks the first solo shows for PERRY this year—the legendary guitarist will be joined by his Aerosmith bandmates Brad Whitford (guitar) and Buck Johnson (keys), along with The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson (vocals), and Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo (bass), and Eric Kretz (drums).

The JOE PERRY PROJECT 2025 Dates

DATE LOCATION VENUE Wednesday, August 13 Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock - Tampa Thursday, August 14 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock - Hollywood Saturday, August 16 Toronto, ON HISTORY Sunday, August 17 Muskoka, ON Kee to Bala Tuesday, August 19 Boston, MA Wang Theatre Wednesday, August 20 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Friday, August 22 Mashantucket, CT The Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Saturday, August 23 Port Chester, NY Capitol Theatre

About Joe Perry:

As co-founding member, principal songwriter, electrifying lead guitarist and co-producer of Aerosmith—America’s Greatest Rock & Roll Band—JOE PERRY has achieved permanent iconic stature in the pantheon of rock. He has helped to drive his band, over the course of five decades, to sales of more than 150 million albums, critical acclaim, four Grammy Awards (one of which includes the guitar-based instrumental “Boogie Man”) and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

His work with Aerosmith has resulted in an unending array of accolades and honors. Beyond their Grammy Awards and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, other key milestones over the past 50 years include: 12 MTV Video Awards; two People’s Choice Awards; six Billboard Music Awards; eight American Music Awards; 23 Boston Music Awards; and an Academy Award nomination for Best Song, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” (from the soundtrack to Armageddon).

One of the world’s true Guitar Heroes, he was immortalized in 2008 when AEROSMITH made history and created a cultural firestorm with the Activision-released Guitar Hero: Aerosmith, an epic collaboration that marked the first music-based game to feature one band. As a solo artist, PERRY has released six albums including his 1980 debut, the critically acclaimed Let the Music Do the Talking, which landed at #47 on Billboard’s album chart.

Most recently, PERRY released SWEETZERLAND MANIFESTO in 2018 and SWEETZERLAND MANIFESTO MKII in 2023 (which included six tracks with alternate vocal appearances and mixes from the 2018 album). Since 2012, PERRY has been a member of the Hollywood Vampires--an American rock supergroup—alongside Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp. The group released three albums: Hollywood Vampires (2015) and Rise (2019), along with a live album Live in Rio (2023).

In addition, in 2014 PERRY released ROCKS: My Life In and Out of Aerosmith (Simon & Schuster). Written with David Ritz, the book spent its initial two weeks on the prestigious NEW YORK TIMES bestseller list. To support the book, JOE embarked on a cross-country book tour with multiple nights in New York, his Boston hometown (three in-stores), Chicago, San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles and a stop at The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland. In addition, he made top-tier broadcast appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Conan, CBS This Morning, Fox & Friends, Tavis Smiley, and Larry King alongside popular national radio including Howard Stern and Imus In The Morning. PERRY also personally narrated the audio version of the book.

Photo credit: Markus Klinko

