Additional Show Date Added to Stevie Wonder's Tour

Stevie Wonder has added an additional final tour date for his highly anticipated "Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart" tour in Chicago Saturday, November 2, at the United Center. The 25-time GRAMMY Award winner, whose illustrious career also includes an Academy Award and a Presidential Medal of Freedom, will now deliver 11 powerful performances across the U.S. in October and November 2024.

This eleventh show marks an important moment as Wonder performs during a critical election season, using his platform to promote “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, and peace over war.” As a special thank you, Wonder will be offering a designated amount of complimentary tickets to those in our communities who are already working tirelessly to fix our nation’s broken heart. Get your tickets now HERE.

The performances, titled “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart,” are produced by Wonder Productions and promoted by AEG Presents in partnership with Free Lunch, begin Tuesday, October 8 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, with stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Greensboro, Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis before concluding Saturday, November 2 at the United Center in Chicago, IL.

“Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” Dates

Tuesday, October 8 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, October 10 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Saturday, October 12 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Tuesday, October 15 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

Thursday, October 17 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Saturday, October 19 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Tuesday, October 22 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Thursday, October 24 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Sunday, October 27 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Wednesday, October 30 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Saturday, November 2 Chicago, IL United Center

ABOUT STEVIE WONDER

Stevie Wonder is one of the most celebrated and iconic figures in popular music. At the age of 12, he was the youngest recording artist to achieve a #1 single with “Fingertips, Part 2”, and also the first to simultaneously reach #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, R&B Singles and Album Charts. To date he has amassed 49 Top Forty singles, 32 #1 singles and worldwide sales of over 100 million units. Stevie has won 25 Grammy Awards, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award and Stevie’s iconic album, Songs In The Key of Life, is archived in the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress, for its cultural, historic and aesthetic significance.

Equally laudable are his humanitarian efforts, philanthropic leadership, and generosity of spirit. In 1983, Stevie spearheaded the realization of “Martin Luther King Day” as a national holiday and his song "Happy Birthday," became the rallying song for the movement. His participation in the 1985 “We Are The World” fundraiser for hunger in Africa is a music industry milestone while his involvement to put an end to apartheid in South Africa is legendary. He is the youngest recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors, is a Commander of France's National Order of Arts and Letters and has been inducted into, among others, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the NAACP Hall of Fame. Stevie is the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and is a designated U.N. Messenger of Peace with special focus on persons with disabilities.

