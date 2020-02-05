Adam Roberts to Offer Solo NYC Show at Rockwood Music Hall Feb. 29

On Saturday, Feb. 29 at 3pm at Rockwood Music Hall Stage 1 (194 Allen Street), singer/songwriter and Broadway performer Adam Roberts (Pippin, Spider-Man) will offer a solo show of his heartfelt and soulful original music; songs about life, love and vulnerability in a style unique to his own. Admission for 2/29 is free (with a suggested donation of $10).

His music is a fusion of the different genres (pop, rock, country, soul & musical theatre) that have influenced him over the years and in 2019, Adam released two new songs ("Glue" and "Undercover Romance"), and his new/third single "Length of My Love" is being released Feb. 14. His music is available on iTunes and for streaming on Spotify and he also recently released a beautifully shot music video for the song "Glue" which can be viewed below.

Currently the Chris understudy in the National Tour of Miss Saigon, Adam was born into a musical family (his father a singer/guitarist and his grandfather in the Steel Guitar Hall of Fame). He began working professionally at age 10 and went on to further his education, receiving his BFA in Musical Theatre from Coastal Carolina University.

After following his dreams of moving to NYC, Adam made his Broadway debut in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark and has also been seen on Broadway in the Tony-winning revival of Pippin, the National Tour of Dirty Dancing and Off-Broadway in Standard Time. He also harmonizes with his own singing group, Apollo Link and last year he co-directed and choreographed the Broadway Cares Benefit Broadway Backwards which featured a cast of 130 performers (the event raised $704,491 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The LGBT Community Center in New York City).

Listen to "Glue" here:





