Adam Melchor Signs With Warner Records

New Jersey-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and producer Adam Melchor shares new track "Begin Again," the latest off his forthcoming project Melchor Lullaby Hotline, Vol. 1, due out March 19th.

Adam also officially announces his signing to Warner Records, in partnership with R&R Records, after amassing north of 40 million streams and attracting acclaim from Billboard, NPR, American Songwriter, Wonderland and more. Listen to "Begin Again" HERE and watch the accompanying video below.

About the new track, Adam explains, "You ever show up on someone's doorstep or hit up your ex after a long night of drinking, broken teeth and large amounts of regret? If so, this song is for you: the person who wants to get back, to find love again, and make it work with the one who may have got away."

"Begin Again" follows the release of "Last Time," heralds the arrival of Melchor Lullaby Hotline, Vol. 1. Last year, Adam first introduced the Melchor Lullaby Hotline, urging fans to text or email him every Sunday to hear a new song. By the end of the year, he personally sent 44 songs to a rapidly growing list of almost 10,000. The result is the forthcoming mixtape, which is part Lullaby Hotline highlights and part brand new material, making it the perfect mixtape for fans to consume cover to cover. On February 22, the rising troubadour will elevate the hotline to the next level, launching The Lullaby Hotline Podcast, a weekly podcast designed to help fans relax, unwind and fall asleep to the sound of his latest tunes.

Listen here: