Acidhead Releases 'Distractions' EP

Patrick McGee, aka Acidhead, has arrived with his debut single titled "Throw Away The Time." It's the lead track from his forthcoming debut project, Distractions, dropping November 15th via Veriditas Recordings. The track was entirely produced and arranged by Acidhead with 80's synths and drums inspired by Late Registration-era Kanye.



"Your heart thrills me, mine can kill me" - A love infatuation turning into obsession/addiction, and among other things, distraction. Both parties recognizing a bad situation, disposing of their baggage and wiping the slate clean, having a clear mind after a traumatic experience. - Acidhead



Distractions is available for digital pre-order, as well as 12" vinyl, via this link. Stay tuned for more information regarding Acidhead's debut record, but in the mean time "Throw Away The Time" with the new single. Listen below.

TOUR DATES



10/31/19 - Brooklyn, NY - The Baumann - *DJ Set

11/27/19 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory w/ Jesse and Forever

11/22/09 - Wilkes-Barre PA - Karl Hall - w/ Lou Rogai, Chukwu

11/30/19 - Easton, PA - Connexions Gallery w/Chukwu

12/7/19 - Beacon, NY - Quinn's w Jesse and Forever

12/14/19 - New York, NY - Con Artist Collective - w/Amani Fela





