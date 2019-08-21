AXS Adds Music Industry Veterans to Business Team

AXS, a global leader in event ticketing and ID based technologies, has announced two new additions to its sales team; Shaun Eidson has joined the company as Vice President of Sales for Music, and Stephanie Streeter joins as Senior Director of Sales for Music. These industry standouts bring more than two decades worth of combined experience in the music world across business development, sales, and strategic partnerships. The additions highlight an enhanced focus by AXS on its music segment and the growth of the overall business as the company continues to expand its innovative ticketing platform, driving incremental revenue and ticket sales for its clients. Eidson will develop and manage engagements with music venues, promoters, and artists to implement the AXS platform in markets around the world. With a background that spans e-commerce, artist relations, and business development coupled with previous experience at Eventbrite Music and StubHub, Eidson is uniquely positioned to fuel further growth in the AXS music verticals.

Streeter most recently helped lead the migration of Ticketfly clients over to the Eventbrite platform. During her time with Eventbrite Music, she also was responsible for developing and executing strategic partnerships with music festivals, venues, and promoters. She will continue in a similar capacity at AXS in the newly created Senior Director role.

"The AXS platform is pushing the pace of innovation for the music industry at every level, from clubs and theaters to arenas, and we continue to add partners that are looking for more sophisticated and robust tools to help grow their businesses," says Rob Sine, Chief Revenue Officer for AXS. "Shaun and Stephanie bring deep knowledge of what artists and venues require from their ticketing partner to continue to serve the ever-evolving needs of artists, promoters, and fans and we are thrilled to have them join the AXS team."

Both will be reporting to Sine with focus on establishing ticketing partnerships with music organizations at all levels. Eidson and Streeter's appointment follows the recent announcement of Taylor Kern as Vice President of Sales for Sports.

Related Articles View More Music Stories

Industry Classifieds